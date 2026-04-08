Kwaku Manu has dismissed dating rumours with Charly D as he finally disclosed the truth about their affectionate and cosy relationship

He admitted their on-screen romance, travels, and social media videos have fuelled speculation, but insisted nothing romantic is happening between them

Charly D also clarified the situation, stating their connection is strictly professional and rooted in long-term friendship, not a romantic relationship

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Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has finally set the record straight and shared the unvarnished truth about his relationship with actress and entrepreneur, Charly D.

Kwaku Manu finally addresses long-standing rumours surrounding his relationship with actress and entrepreneur, Charly D. Image credit: @tina_news_gh

Source: TikTok

The duo has grabbed attention for many months due to their cosy relationship both on and off-screen, leading to speculation about their dating life.

On multiple occasions, the two actors have also openly fuelled the rumours by sharing videos that appear to show them as a couple and acting in steamy Kumawood scenes.

Kwaku Manu speaks about Charly D relationship

On Tuesday, April 7, 2026, Charly D turned a year older and celebrated by carrying out donation exercises via her foundation, the Charly Cares Foundation.

During the donation exercise, Kwaku Manu joined the actress to ensure the event was a rousing success.

As they spent some time together, the Kumawood legend spoke to bloggers to finally set the record straight regarding their rumoured romantic relationship.

Kwaku Manu said that they had known each other for a long time and developed a deep friendship that people frequently mistook as romantic.

“I have known Charly for a long time, and when you know someone for a long time, you can easily vibe. And also the way we act in movies in love scenes, travelling together to Dubai, and all that is fueling these rumours,” he said.

Kwaku Manu added that while they are not a couple, people often advise him to start dating Charly and joked that he might soon listen to that advice.

The TikTok video of Kwaku Manu speaking is below.

Charly D addresses Kwaku Manu rumours

On Wednesday, March 25, 2026, Charly D appeared on Okay FM’s Ekwansodwoodwo with Nana Romeo to speak about her relationship with Kwaku Manu.

She opened up about how their relationship started, noting they had known each other for many years before Ghanaians started publicly associating them.

Charly D added that despite their tight relationship, there was nothing romantic going on between them.

“I do not have any relationship with Kwaku Manu. He has never proposed to me, and neither have I ever proposed to him. I am an actress, so whatever role is given to me, I can play it very well. Because if you are an actress and cannot play a role well, then who are you? So whatever we did was just for showbiz,” she stated.

The TikTok video of Charly D denying dating Kwaku Manu is below.

Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu accuses his ex-wife, Diane Naa Okailey Nyarko, of fuelling online attacks against him. Image credit: @kwakumanubob, @sweetmaameadwoa

Source: Instagram

Kwaku Manu slams ex-wife

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu slammed his ex-wife Diane Okailey for allegedly instigating attacks against him on social media.

In an interview with blogger ZionFelix, the comic actor said his ex-wife often engages in online behaviour that appears calculated to trigger ill will against him.

Source: YEN.com.gh