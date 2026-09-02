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Kobby Kyei Recounts How Stonebwoy Sent Him Money to Buy His 1st Car
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Kobby Kyei Recounts How Stonebwoy Sent Him Money to Buy His 1st Car

by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah
2 min read
  • Ghanaian content creator Kobby Kyei revealed how dancehall artiste Stonebwoy played a key role in helping him get his first car
  • Kyei said the two met on a music video set, where Stonebwoy praised his content and the pair exchanged numbers
  • The creator shared that during a phone call, he opened up to Stonebwoy about a community initiative that required him to have a vehicle

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Ghanaian content creator Kobby Kyei has opened up about a life-changing act of generosity from dancehall artiste Stonebwoy, revealing that the musician helped fund the purchase of his first car.

Kobby Kyei, Stonebwoy, Ghanaian content creator, dancehall artiste, Kobby Kyei's first car, Stonebwoy helps Kobby Kyei
Kobby Kyei shares how Stonebwoy helped him buy his first car. Photo source: @kobbykyei
Source: Instagram

In a video that circulated on X and was sighted on September 2, 2026, Kyei described how the two first crossed paths on the set of a music video where he had gone to capture behind-the-scenes footage.

After filming wrapped up, Stonebwoy reportedly sought him out, spoke highly of his social media work to others present, and suggested he had a bright future ahead of him.

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"I met Stonebwoy during a shoot of a music video. I went to shoot a behind-the-scenes. So, after the shooting of the music video, we were all chatting, and he was even talking to those around him about how he loved my content. He said I would go far in what I was doing. We exchanged numbers, and when I got home, I texted him," Kyei recounted.

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Stonebwoy helps Kobby Kyei to buy car

The story took a significant turn during a subsequent phone call between the two. Kyei told Stonebwoy he envisioned travelling to underserved communities across Ghana to support people in need, explaining that the lack of a car was the only obstacle standing in his way.

What followed left a lasting impression on him. Without hesitation, Stonebwoy asked for his mobile money number and, before the conversation ended, sent him funds to purchase the vehicle.

"During the conversation, he asked for my mobile money number. Before the call ended, he asked me to check my wallet; he had sent me money to buy my first car. He was like, that is a contribution. So, Stonebwoy contributed to buying my first car," Kyei said.

Kyei described the phone call as the longest conversation he had ever had with the musician, and one that ultimately made his community outreach ambitions a reality.

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Watch Kobby Kyei's X (Twitter) video below:

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah avatar

Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh

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