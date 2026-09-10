Veteran Ghanaian musician Samini broke his silence with a cryptic post on X, referencing parasitism and the loudest silence amid the ongoing Stonebwoy and Sarkodie public banter

Samini has a prior history with Sarkodie dating back to 2023, when he accused the rapper of ignoring his calls after requesting a feature on a song

Samini is also Stonebwoy's mentor, having signed him to his Samini Music label in 2012, further fuelling speculation about who his cryptic post was directed at

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Veteran Ghanaian musician Samini has broken his silence with a cryptic post on X, sparking speculation online as the public banter between Stonebwoy and Sarkodie continues to dominate conversation in Ghana's entertainment scene.

Samini breaks his silence with a cryptic post amid the ongoing Stonebwoy and Sarkodie public banter. Image credit: Samini/Stonebwoy/Sarkodie.

Source: Instagram

The popular artist has a prior history with Sarkodie that dates back to January 2023, when he publicly accused the rapper of deliberately ignoring his calls and messages after he had requested a feature on a song.

Samini raised the issue on Twitter and later in an extended radio interview, expressing frustration that Sarkodie had not handled the situation with more maturity given their standing in the industry.

The saga drew reactions from several public figures, including Shatta Wale, Eno Barony, Kwadwo Sheldon, and even Sarkodie's own wife, Tracy Sarkcess.

Sarkodie never addressed the matter directly but later shared a cryptic Snapchat post widely interpreted as a subtle response, in which he spoke about staying "broke" to avoid entitlement and distraction.

Samini has continued to reference the snub whenever Sarkodie's name comes up in conversation since then.

Samini's cryptic X post amid the ongoing banter

On September 10, 2026, Samini took to his X page and indicated, without naming anyone directly, that:

"...the parasitism has become the loudest silence in the room," adding that some only "turn to look behind when they need backup to face their demons."

The post continued with Samini declaring "welcome to the truth," using hashtags including #Origin8a and #redridim, before adding that people would soon "know them by their deeds," and referring to "greedy parasites" in the room.

Below is Samini's post.

Although the post did not mention Stonebwoy or Sarkodie by name, the timing, combined with Samini's history with Sarkodie and his role as Stonebwoy's mentor, has led many online to connect it to the ongoing public banter between the two stars.

Stonebwoy and Sarkodie's public banter explained

The public banter between Stonebwoy and Sarkodie first flared in May 2026, after Stonebwoy posted a cryptic message describing certain industry friendships as built on "interests and timing," widely linked to Sarkodie's reunion with Shatta Wale in London.

Months later, on September 9, 2026, Stonebwoy directly addressed Sarkodie in a lengthy X post, revisiting a private phone call between them and accusing him of only aligning with fellow artistes when it benefits him.

Sarkodie fired back hours later, denying the claims and insisting he had called to invite Stonebwoy to his RAH show as proof there was no ill will.

Stonebwoy escalated things further with a TikTok live session, punching holes in Sarkodie's response and questioning his moral right to engage him.

The exchange has since drawn in other figures around both camps, keeping the story at the centre of Ghanaian entertainment news for days.

Old clips of the two stars' once-close friendship have also resurfaced online, offering a striking contrast to their current public banter.

Angelo responds after Stonebwoy names him in post

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarkodie's manager, Angelo, popularly known as Angel Town, responded after being directly named in Stonebwoy's September 9 post, which claimed Angel had called him to say Sarkodie's camp wanted to come through to his last BHIM Festival stadium show.

Angelo said he would only speak because his name had been mentioned and shared WhatsApp screenshots that appeared to contradict Stonebwoy's version of events.

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Source: YEN.com.gh