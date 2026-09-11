Dolly Parton's posthumous track 'Bound to Ride' has dropped as part of a bluegrass tribute album honouring The Stanley Brothers

Parton recorded her vocals separately in 2022 during the COVID-19 period, years before her death from cancer

The release features contributions from an all-female bluegrass group called the First Ladies of Bluegrass

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Country music legend Dolly Parton has received a posthumous musical tribute with the release of "Bound to Ride," a track that arrived nearly two weeks after her reported death at the age of 80 following a brief battle with cancer.

Dolly Parton's posthumous song is released 2 weeks after her passing at 80. Image credit: Dolly Parton

Source: Facebook

The song forms part of a larger bluegrass project titled Where the Soul Never Dies: Celebrating 80 Years of The Stanley Brothers, a tribute album dedicated to the influential American duo.

According to reports, Parton's representatives confirmed she passed away surrounded by loved ones, with her sister Stella Parton later revealing that Dolly had deliberately kept her illness from the public to avoid worrying her fans.

How Dolly Parton recorded her vocals

Dolly Parton contributed to the album in 2022, at a time when COVID-19 health concerns were still shaping how musicians operated in recording environments.

Unlike fellow contributors who recorded together, Parton laid down her vocals in isolation, an arrangement that limited her exposure to health risks while still allowing her to participate fully in the project.

Garry West, the bassist and owner of Compass Records who worked on the album, spoke positively about Parton's involvement, noting that the separate recording setup had no bearing on the quality of her performance.

On the track, Parton's voice appears alongside the First Ladies of Bluegrass, an all-female ensemble made up of Alison Brown, Becky Buller, Sierra Hull, Missy Raines and Molly Tuttle.

Dolly Parton's legacy

The country music legend built a career spanning more than six decades, earning global recognition through songs such as "Jolene" and "I Will Always Love You," as well as her contributions to philanthropy, including her Imagination Library literacy programme.

Her passing has left a significant void in country music, and "Bound to Ride" now stands as one of her final recorded contributions to the genre she helped define.

The Facebook video announcing the release of the posthumous song is below.

Dolly Parton laid to rest beside husband

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Dolly Parton’s private burial beside her late husband, Carl Dean, at Woodlawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum in Nashville. The country music icon died at the age of 80 after a career spanning nearly seven decades.

Parton and Dean were married in 1966 and maintained a largely private relationship until his death in March 2025. Her final resting place now reunites her with the man who remained a central part of her life for almost 60 years.

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Source: YEN.com.gh