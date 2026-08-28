Peter Cullen, the legendary Canadian voice actor behind Optimus Prime, passed away peacefully at his Los Angeles home on Wednesday

A family statement revealed the personal inspiration behind his iconic Transformers performance, rooted in advice from his Vietnam War veteran brother

Cullen's voice work spanned decades of beloved animation beyond Transformers, from Eeyore in Winnie the Pooh to The Predator's chilling vocalisations

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Peter Cullen, the Canadian voice actor whose portrayal of Optimus Prime became one of the most recognisable performances in animation history, has died at the age of 85.

Peter Cullen, Voice of Optimus Prime in Transformers, Dies at 85

Source: Instagram

He passed away peacefully at his home in Los Angeles on Wednesday, surrounded by family members.

A statement released by his family confirmed the news and offered a final message that reflected the values Cullen brought to his most famous role. "His family asks that you honour his remarkable legacy by serving your communities and leading others with compassion, integrity, and loyalty and always remember 'be strong enough to be gentle,'" the statement read.

**The Brother Who Shaped Optimus Prime**

Cullen first gave voice to the Autobot leader in the original Transformers animated series in 1984, a role he would return to across seven major Hollywood films between 2007 and 2023, along with numerous spin-offs. What made the performance so enduring, however, was not studio direction but a conversation with his older brother, a decorated US Marine and Vietnam War veteran.

"He said, 'Don't go yelling and screaming. He's strong enough to be gentle,'" Cullen recalled of that formative exchange. "And that resonated with me, and I could hear his voice all the way to the audition. When he drops down, when he gets serious, is where I found Optimus Prime."

As a permanent tribute to his brother's influence, Cullen shared a portion of his Optimus Prime earnings with him for the rest of his life. The role also brought formal industry recognition, including a Daytime Emmy nomination for outstanding performer in an animated programme in 2011 and a lifetime achievement award at the Children's and Family Emmy Awards in 2023.

**A Voice That Defined Generations of Animation**

Cullen's contribution to voice acting stretched well beyond Transformers. He brought warmth and melancholy to the lovable Eeyore in The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh from the late 1980s, a character he continued voicing across related projects for years.

His range was striking. He provided the unsettling clicking sounds of the creature in Arnold Schwarzenegger's 1987 film The Predator, roared as King Kong in the 1976 picture, and voiced the villainous KARR in Knight Rider, the menacing opposite of the fan-favourite KITT.

His animated credits also included Monterey Jack in Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers and characters in celebrated series such as Spider-Man, DuckTales, My Little Pony, Dungeons and Dragons, Alvin and the Chipmunks, and Gummi Bears.

Before becoming a staple of American animation, Cullen built his career in Canadian television and radio, later appearing on mainstream programmes including The Sonny and Cher Show. He eventually devoted himself entirely to voice work, a decision that left an indelible mark on popular culture across four decades.

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Source: YEN.com.gh