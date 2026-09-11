Veteran actor William Opare has resurfaced as his sister, actress Irene Opare, celebrates her 60th birthday

William Opare prayed for long life, prosperity and success for his sister as she marked the milestone

He also asked God to bless Irene Opare with destiny helpers who would support her in achieving her goals

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Veteran Ghanaian actor William Opare has resurfaced in celebration of his sister and fellow actress, Irene Opare, as she marked her 60th birthday.

Veteran actor William Opare resurfaces in a rare appearance, drawing massive attention. Image credit: threalireneopare, Nkonkonsa TV, Kofi TV

Source: Instagram

The actor joined the many people celebrating the milestone with a touching message filled with prayers and good wishes for his sister as she entered another chapter of her life.

William Opare celebrates Irene Opare

In his birthday message, William Opare expressed his gratitude for his sister's life and prayed for God to continue supporting her in different aspects of her journey.

Watch the Instagram video below:

He said:

“Happy birthday to my sister, Irene. I wish that the good Lord supports her in several ways. I wish that God gives her long life and prosperity.”

He also prayed for Irene Opare to succeed in the things she hopes to achieve in the years ahead.

William Opare added:

“The Lord should help her achieve her endeavours.”

The veteran actor went beyond the usual birthday wishes and prayed for his sister to meet people who would positively contribute to her life and ambitions.

According to him, God sometimes answers prayers through people rather than performing miracles directly.

He said;

“Sometimes God helps us through human beings. Manna does not fall from heaven, and God should give her destiny helpers.”

His comments highlighted his desire to see Irene Opare surrounded by people who would genuinely support her as she pursues her personal and professional goals.

Irene Opare marked milestone birthday

Irene Opare's 60th birthday has attracted warm messages from relatives, colleagues and admirers who have celebrated her life and contribution to Ghana's entertainment industry.

The actress has been a familiar face in Ghanaian movies and television productions for several years and has built a respected career in the industry.

William Opare's appearance to celebrate his sister added a special family touch to the occasion, with his prayers for long life, prosperity and destiny helpers standing out among the messages shared in her honour.

Kwame Dzokoto's appearance sparked concern

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Veteran Ghanaian actor Kwame Dzokoto made a rare public appearance at the launch of The 70 Slate at Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

Footage of Dzokoto at the event, shared by Ghana Weekend on TikTok, caught the attention of thousands of Ghanaians online.

Many fans who spotted the veteran Ghanaian actor in the video took to the comments section to express worry about how he looked.

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Source: YEN.com.gh