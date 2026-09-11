Stan Nze and his wife, Blessing, held a vow renewal ceremony in Lagos on Friday, September 11, 2026, to mark five years of marriage

The waterfront garden celebration drew family, friends and several Nollywood stars who shared congratulatory messages online

Both Stan and Blessing delivered emotional personal vows, with the actor saying his promises carry a deeper meaning than when he first made them

Nollywood actor Stan Nze and his wife, Blessing, have marked five years of marriage with a vow renewal ceremony that left guests and social media users alike reaching for the tissues.

Nollywood actor Stan Nze and his wife, Blessing, renew their wedding vows as they mark their 5th anniversary. Image credit: Stan Nze, Eshi Ayo

Source: Facebook

The couple hosted an outdoor celebration on Friday, 11 September 2026, at a waterfront garden venue in Lagos, surrounded by family, close friends and fellow entertainers who came to witness them reaffirm their commitment to one another.

Stan and wife reflect on their marriage

Speaking during the ceremony, Stan Nze made clear that this was not a simple repeat of words he had spoken before.

The Nollywood actor told guests that returning to his vows after five years came with a far deeper appreciation for what those promises truly meant, describing the time they had shared as years filled with sweetness, joy, bliss, harmony and his wife's boundless love.

Blessing matched the moment with equal emotion.

She described Stan as her husband, her friend and her home, and spoke candidly about her determination not to let familiarity dull her appreciation for who he is.

She pledged to keep discovering and honouring him and to remain by his side through whatever difficulties may come

. She also credited God for their union, calling Stan one of the greatest examples of divine kindness in her life and acknowledging that while she had always loved him, that love has continued to deepen.

Nollywood stars celebrate Stand and wife

Videos from the ceremony quickly circulated on social media, drawing a flood of warm responses.

Several prominent names from the Nollywood community joined in the congratulations, including actresses Chizzy Alichi and Kate Henshaw. Singer Moses Bliss, actress Osas Ighodaro and designer Veekee James also shared celebratory messages for the couple.

Stan Nze and Blessing Obasi got married five years ago and have since kept their fans close to their journey, regularly sharing glimpses of their life online.

Their vow renewal has added another memorable chapter to a relationship that continues to attract genuine admiration from those who follow them.

The Instagram video of Stan Nze and his wife's vow renewal ceremony is below.

Dr Oghenekome marries fiancée in traditional ceremony

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Dr Oghenekome Egukawhore’s traditional wedding to Tolulope Stephanie Spencer at The Five Palm in Lekki, Lagos. The ceremony attracted governors, politicians, business moguls, and widespread reactions online.

The grand celebration featured Yoruba wedding rituals, family blessings, and a heartfelt tribute in which the bride called her husband her best friend and king.

The event also brought renewed attention to the influence of the Egukawhore family, led by Delta State billionaire High Chief Victor Wayles Egukawhore.

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Source: YEN.com.gh