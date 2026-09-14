Actress Hayden Panettiere, who died on August 16, 2026, at age 36, is now believed to have died from a single opioid pill laced with fentanyl

Law enforcement sources say Panettiere had a long-time substance supplier in Los Angeles, with the DEA now investigating to trace the fatal pill back to its source

Toxicology results remain pending, and the fentanyl theory is currently the prevailing explanation among investigators, though an autopsy found no signs of trauma or foul play

Investigators now believe actress Hayden Panettiere's death was triggered by a single fentanyl-contaminated pill, according to law enforcement sources speaking to TMZ more than three weeks after she passed away.

Investigators believe actress Hayden Panettiere died after taking a single pill laced with fentanyl. Image credit: Pop Tingz/ToonHive.

Source: Twitter

The "Heroes" and "Nashville" star was found unresponsive at a residence in Greenville, South Carolina, on August 16, 2026, days before her 37th birthday, and pronounced dead at the scene.

Her boyfriend's brother discovered her, and first responders attempted to revive her without success.

Fentanyl-laced pill behind Hayden Panettiere's death

Sources close to the investigation say Panettiere sourced various prescription substances, including opioid pill, from a supplier she had worked with for years in Los Angeles.

She is understood to have travelled with several of these pills on a flight to South Carolina the day before she died, and investigators now believe she took one of them, an opioid tablet contaminated with fentanyl, on the morning of her death.

Federal drug agents in Los Angeles are working to trace the fatal pill back to its origin, examining Panettiere's ties to the supplier in detail.

The case has drawn comparisons to rapper Mac Miller's 2018 death, where his supplier was later convicted after providing him with fentanyl-laced substances.

The New York Post's tweet regarding the new discovery is below.

Toxicology results pending in Hayden Panettiere's case

At the scene, Brian Hickerson reportedly gave Panettiere Narcan, an emergency prescriptions used to counter opioid overdoses, but it did not revive her.

He later handed responding officers a bag containing her prescription prescriptions.

Officials say toxicology testing is still ongoing, and while the fentanyl theory is currently the leading explanation, an autopsy turned up no signs of trauma, and police reported no indication of foul play.

Panettiere and Hickerson had a long and difficult relationship marked by past allegations of abuse.

He was charged in 2020 with multiple felony counts related to domestic violence against her, later pleading no contest to two counts and completing a sentence involving probation and counselling.

In her memoir released in May 2026, Panettiere wrote about choosing to forgive him, saying she hoped accountability would change him without causing him further harm.

Carla Jeffery's family dismisses substance use rumours

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the family of late Disney "Zombies" actress Carla Jeffery, who died on September 1, 2026, at age 33, addressed online speculation about her death by stating firmly that she did not use any substances.

The family said they were awaiting her autopsy results before commenting further on the circumstances surrounding her passing.

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Source: YEN.com.gh