Ghanaian child actor Strika, known for his role in Beasts of No Nation, has reportedly been sentenced to one year in prison

Strika was recently caught by residents cutting metal railings from the Kwashieman footbridge in Accra to sell as scrap

His former caretaker Official Gunshot GH shared the news after speaking with Strika directly in a phone call

Strika, the Ghanaian child actor who rose to international recognition through his role in the 2015 Netflix war film "Beasts of No Nation", has reportedly been sentenced to one year in prison after he was allegedly caught stealing metal railings from a footbridge in Accra.

Court reportedly sentences Strika of Beasts of No Nation movie fame to one year in prison for stealing the Kwashieman footbridge railings. Photo source: Strika, Sika Official

Source: UGC

Recently, Strika was apprehended by residents near the Kwashieman footbridge while allegedly cutting off metal railings to sell as scrap in August 2026.

Video footage of the incident, shared on social media on August 29, 2026, by the account, spread rapidly across Twitter/X and sparked an outpouring of reactions from Ghanaians and film fans who remembered the actor fondly from his breakout performance alongside Idris Elba.

In the clip, residents appeared to confront Strika, whose real name is Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye, at the footbridge, with a hand raised near his face as onlookers recorded the scene.

Official Gunshot GH, Strika's former caretaker and a close associate of Kumawood actor and content creator Dr Likee, shared the update with his YouTube audience after speaking with the former child actor directly over the phone.

Actor Strika's arrest and sentencing

The conversation, recorded in a selfie-style vlog filmed in a casual indoor setting, captured a relaxed but candid exchange between Official Gunshot GH and the actor.

During their phone conversation, Strika was heard informing his former caretaker that he had been jailed for a year after appearing before court and was set to be transferred to the Nsawam Prison on Monday, September 14, 2026, to begin his sentencing.

He said:

"Father, I have been jailed. I went to court and was given a 1-year sentence. They were supposed to transfer me to prison, but I have been told it will be on Monday. I will be taken to the Nsawam prison."

Despite Strika's claim of a one-year sentence, other news reports in Ghana indicate that he has been handed a seven-year jail term.

The Beasts of No Nation actor was later heard expressing regret over his past bad actions and appealed to Gunshot and his associate to help amid his current predicament.

The clip has since attracted significant attention online, with many viewers expressing concern about Strika's wellbeing and the circumstances that led to the alleged incident.

The YouTube video of Strika speaking about his prison sentencing is below:

Reactions to Strika's imprisonment

The news of Strika's sentencing drew a wave of emotional and divided responses from viewers across social media.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@justtet wrote:

"I pray he is taken through proper rehabilitation and psychological support. He can still come out good. All he need is a good role model with influence in his life. 🙏"

tomjune123 said:

"Serves him right. They should add three more years."

stnrboy254 commented:

"Whom should we blame kraa! Family evildoers or the fame he had previously...smh."

Headless YouTuber reacts to Strika's theft case

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported content creator Headless YouTuber’s call for actor Strika's arrest over an alleged theft incident.

His comments triggered mixed reactions, with some Ghanaians demanding accountability while others urged compassion and rehabilitation.

Strika rose to international fame as a child actor alongside Idris Elba and Abraham Attah but reportedly struggled to rebuild his life after the acclaimed film.

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Source: YEN.com.gh