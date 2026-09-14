Bishop Obinim alleged in a leaked audio message that the marriage certificate Florence holds is not genuine

The International God's Way Church leader threatened to involve the Ghana Police Service if Florence presented the document in court

Obinim also directed a series of personal attacks at his ex-wife in the recording, which he warned should not be made public

Bishop Daniel Obinim, founder of the International God's Way Church, has raised fresh controversy surrounding his separation from ex-wife Florence, alleging that the marriage certificate she holds is a forgery.

Bishop Obinim claims Florence's Marriage certificate is forged in leaked audio. Photo source: @florenceobinimministries

Source: Facebook

The explosive claims surfaced in an audio message originally sent to his daughter Angel, which was subsequently leaked online. In the recording, Obinim firmly denied that he and Florence ever wed through any official court process.

"I didn't marry you in court, so if you are thinking that we married in court, I am sorry. So the marriage certificate in your possession isn't original. If you take that marriage certificate to court, I will personally call the Ghana Police Service on you," he said.

Obinim points finger at Pastor Adu Boahene

The preacher went further, naming a third party as the source of the disputed document. He alleged that Pastor Adu Boahene was the one who issued the certificate to Florence, suggesting it was obtained without any valid legal backing.

"I will ask them to question you about where you got the certificate from because Pastor Adu Boahene was the one who gave you the marriage certificate. There are a lot of issues in our marriage, but this is part one," he stated in the viral recording, which was sighted on September 14.

Obinim did not stop at questioning the certificate's authenticity. He turned the audio into a platform for a string of personal attacks on Florence, accusing her of harbouring ill intentions towards him and urging her to drop his name entirely.

"I thank God that he has taken me away from a devil like you. Remove the name Obinim from your name. The way I have been relieved these past three weeks. You are my Satan. Florence Obinim, I knew you wanted to kill me," he declared.

Obinim threatens consequences if audio leaks

Ironically, the preacher had anticipated the possibility of the message going public and issued stern warnings against it at the time of recording.

"If this audio ends up on social media, I will sack all of you from my house in exactly three months, and I will ensure I come on social media to reveal more secrets about you," he warned those present.

The threat did little to contain the recording, which spread widely online regardless. Obinim hinted that the controversies he intends to address are far from over, framing the leaked audio as only the opening chapter in what he described as a longer story about the breakdown of their union.

Listen to Obinim's audio recording in the YouTube video below:

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Source: YEN.com.gh