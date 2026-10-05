The Ghana Revenue Authority launched an investigation after a TikToker alleged a Customs officer collected GH¢600 from her without a receipt

Lady Rev. Adwoa Pretty posted a video on social media detailing the alleged payment at the Accra International Airport

The GRA said it would inform the public once investigations are concluded, but has not named the officer involved

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has opened a formal investigation into allegations that a Customs officer at the Accra International Airport collected GH¢600 from a traveller without issuing a receipt.

GRA Investigates Customs Officer at Accra Airport Over Alleged GH¢600 Extortion

Source: Facebook

Joy News reported that the investigation was triggered by a video posted on TikTok by a content creator identified as Lady Rev. Adwoa Pretty, in which she claimed a Customs officer took the money from her at the airport with no official documentation provided.

In a public statement, the GRA confirmed it had taken note of the claims and commenced inquiries into the matter.

The Authority said its investigation would establish the facts before any further action is announced, and it would update the public on its findings upon completion.

The GRA did not disclose the identity of the officer in question or provide additional details about the circumstances of the alleged payment.

GRA Reaffirms Commitment to Integrity

Alongside the investigation announcement, the Authority reiterated its commitment to integrity, accountability and professionalism in carrying out its mandate.

The statement signals that the GRA is treating the allegation seriously, even as the full details remain under review.

The incident has drawn attention at a time when public scrutiny of conduct by revenue and security officials at Ghana's entry points is intensifying. Travellers and observers have increasingly raised concerns about the nature of interactions at border and airport checkpoints across the country.

No arrests or disciplinary actions have been announced at this stage, and the GRA has indicated that conclusions will only be communicated once the investigative process is complete.

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Source: YEN.com.gh