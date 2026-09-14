A prophet released a viral video claiming he received a divine message specifically for Nollywood actress Rita Dominic about her marriage

Prophet Abel Tamunominabo Boma alleged that unnamed individuals within the Nigerian movie industry are working to engineer a separation

The prophecy also touched on a larger calling, the prophet said, that awaits Rita Dominic from 2027 onwards

A prophet has sent the internet into a frenzy after releasing a video in which he claimed to have received a divine warning meant for veteran Nollywood actress Rita Dominic, specifically concerning her marriage.

Rita Dominic’s marriage sparks reactions following an alarming prophecy. Credit: @ritadominic

Source: Instagram

In the footage, which has spread widely across social media, Prophet Abel Tamunominabo Boma addressed the actress directly and repeatedly as "Mrs. Rita Dominic," insisting he had a message from God about a threat to her union.

Rita married filmmaker Fidelis Anosike in 2022, and has long been one of Nollywood's most recognisable and celebrated faces.

Prophet Abel speaks about Rita Dominic's marriage

According to the prophet, a group of unnamed people within the Nigerian film industry have set their sights on dismantling her marriage.

He alleged they intend to provoke her by engineering situations that will push her into reacting publicly, a move he described as playing directly into their hands.

"They are about to orchestrate a certain pattern. And if you get angry towards situations and you decide to come public, it's going to be a problem," he said in the video.

He urged the actress to hold her peace rather than engage with any controversy in public, warning that responding openly was precisely the outcome her adversaries were hoping for.

"They want you to divorce, they want you to separate, but do not attempt what they want you to do. Do not answer their prayers. Rather, keep their prayers hungry," he added.

Beyond the marriage warning, Prophet Boma also outlined what he described as a divine assignment awaiting Rita, claiming God has called her to advocate for women's rights and support vulnerable people.

He said this mission would begin to take shape in 2027, alongside business growth and property acquisition.

See the Instagram video below:

Fan reactions to Rita Dominic's prophecy

The video triggered an outpouring of prayers and concern from followers on social media, with many rallying around the actress.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

@odiliambahzinkeng wrote:

"GOD of divine direction take all the glory 🙌."

@giftimmaculate commented:

"@ritadominic plz don't take this for granted."

@lylylinus shared:

"God thank you for this revelation for anything revealed is concealed, glory glory for her marriage shall last to eternity, Amen."

@ikwoiyanam3 stated:

"I reject it for her in Jesus' name. God will scatter their plans."

@veval_store wrote:

"God forbid 🙏@ritadominic."

@just_chinyere said:

"God Almighty will protect her marriage in Jesus' name Amen 🙏."

@prince_world_empire added:

"May God protect her and her marriage to last forever in they life's Amen."

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Source: YEN.com.gh