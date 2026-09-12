A former Premier League winger appeared before a magistrates' court on September 11 over an alleged assault involving his wife

The 34-year-old forward arrived at Cannock Magistrates' Court on crutches and was released on conditional bail

Prosecutors claimed Saira was struck repeatedly over the head during the dispute, which reportedly started over a disagreement about a phone

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Former Premier League winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing entered a not guilty plea on Friday, September 11, at Cannock Magistrates' Court, where he faced a single charge of assault by beating allegedly directed at his wife, Saira Mendez-Laing.

The 34-year-old, who plays for MK Dons in League One and represents Guatemala internationally, arrived in court on crutches.

He addressed the bench only briefly to confirm his personal details before District Judge Joseph O'Connor granted him conditional bail. His trial is set to begin in January 2027.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing is facing a prison sentence after an alleged incident involving his wife. Photo by Lee Keuneke/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

What prosecutors told the court

According to reports by the Daily Mirror, prosecutors outlined that Saira, the mother of Mendez-Laing's child, was allegedly struck multiple times on the head during the altercation and also suffered an injury to her arm.

The court heard that the confrontation reportedly started over a disagreement concerning a phone.

Police were called to the couple's home in Shenstone, Staffordshire, in June following a reported domestic incident, according to The Sun.

Mendez-Laing was subsequently arrested, and the Crown Prosecution Service authorised charges against him last month. He flatly denies that any physical altercation took place.

The couple wed in June of last year, and MK Dons marked the occasion by sharing a photograph from their wedding day on the club's official social media pages, along with a congratulatory message.

The club, currently sitting 19th in League One, confirmed it would not comment on a matter that remains before the courts.

Who is Nathaniel Mendez-Laing?

Born in Birmingham, Mendez-Laing worked his way up through the lower tiers of English football before making his mark at Championship level.

His most prominent top-flight spell came with Cardiff City, where he scored four goals in 20 Premier League appearances during the 2018/19 season before departing the club in September 2020, as cited by Transfermarkt.

Earlier in his career, he also featured for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Although Mendez-Laing previously represented England at the under-17 level, he later switched his international allegiance to Guatemala, a decision made possible through his mother and maternal grandmother, both of whom were born in the Central American nation.

Now 34, the forward continues to play professionally with MK Dons. He is due back in court when his trial commences in January 2027.

Raheem Sterling faces court over charges

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Raheem Sterling faces up to two years in prison after being formally charged with three offences.

The former England star, who is currently without a club after leaving Feyenoord, is due to appear in court on September 15.

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Source: YEN.com.gh