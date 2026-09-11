An old tweet by actress Yvonne Nelson from September 26, 2016, showing a pot of jollof rice with the caption yn Jollof, has resurfaced online amid feud

Fans speculated that Sarkodie may have cooked the jollof in the old post, pointing to their known past relationship and a 2024 tweet referencing his favourite jollof

The resurfaced tweet's timing has amused many online, surfacing almost exactly ten years later in September 2026, right in the middle of the ongoing jollof rice saga

An old tweet by Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has resurfaced online almost exactly ten years after it was first posted, adding an unexpected new layer to the jollof rice saga currently trending in Ghana's entertainment scene.

An old jollof tweet from Yvonne Nelson has resurfaced almost exactly 10 years later, amid the ongoing Sarkodie jollof saga. Image credit: Yvonne Nelson.

Source: Instagram

The jollof rice saga has already pulled in several other artistes since it began.

Patapaa recently teased Sarkodie in a TikTok video, jokingly calling to request jollof rice, specifically the kind Sarkodie reportedly enjoyed at Stonebwoy's home.

Shatta Wale also weighed in with his own playful jab, breaking his months-long silence on the Stonebwoy and Sarkodie feud with a tweet reading "Sark Jollof Lord" accompanied by laughing emojis.

Both moments added fresh fuel to the online mockery that has followed Sarkodie since Stonebwoy's claim about cooking him jollof rice first surfaced.

Fans link Yvonne's old jollof post to Sarkodie

Yvonne Nelson's old post, dated September 26, 2016, shows a pot of freshly made jollof rice with the simple caption "yn* Jollof" accompanied by fire emojis.

Someone recently dug up the old tweet, and it has since started trending again, drawing fresh comments a full decade after it was first shared.

Given the well-documented history between Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie, many online have speculated that the rapper could have been the one who cooked the jollof rice in the old photo.

The two dated around 2010, a relationship Yvonne Nelson later detailed in her 2023 memoir "I Am Not Yvonne Nelson," which included revelations about a pregnancy she chose not to continue that sparked a public back-and-forth between them, including Sarkodie's response track "Don't Try Me."

The speculation has also been fuelled by a separate 2024 tweet from Yvonne Nelson referencing a mysterious figure many believed to be Sarkodie, in which she mentioned his "fave jollof and fried egg" as part of a cryptic post about a beachside spot in Teshie/Nungua.

That earlier reference has made the newly resurfaced 2016 jollof post feel, to many fans, like more than just a coincidence.

Below is Yvonne Nelson's old tweet.

Ghanaians react to Yvonne's resurfaced jollof tweet

The resurfaced tweet has sparked a wave of playful reactions online.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

𝕾𝖕𝖊𝖓𝖈𝖊𝖗 commented:

"Do you have fried eggs? Asking for landlord"

Luther commented:

"Anywhere jollof is, there sarkodie is"

Tm Paris commented:

"The person who retweeted this is not good"

Gerard commented:

"Oh wow"

lukmannn commented:

"Boys Dey dig oh ei Yvonne please I will eat oh. I'm not like opana please"

Samini's cryptic post amid the jollof saga

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that veteran musician Samini broke his silence with a cryptic post on X, referencing "parasitism" and "the loudest silence in the room" amid the ongoing Stonebwoy and Sarkodie public banter.

Although the post did not mention anyone by name, Samini's own history with Sarkodie and his role as Stonebwoy's mentor led many online to connect it to the ongoing saga.

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Source: YEN.com.gh