Nigerian actress Kate Henshaw shared a heartfelt tribute to veteran Nollywood actor Olu Jacobs following his death

The celebrated actress described Olu Jacobs as her GOAT and reflected on what she learned from him personally

Kate Henshaw further sent a heartfelt message of comfort to Olu Jacobs' wife, Joke Silva, and the rest of his family

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has broken her silence on the passing of veteran actor Olu Jacobs, pouring her heart out in a tribute that has resonated deeply with fans and industry colleagues alike.

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw pays an emotional tribute to Olu Jacobs after his tragic death. Image credit: Kate Henshaw, Nolly Mate TV

Source: Facebook

Henshaw took to social media on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, to honour the late actor, whose decades-long career across theatre, television and film made him one of the most respected figures in Nigerian entertainment.

She made no secret of how she felt about him, opening her tribute with a direct declaration of admiration.

"I celebrate the life you lived, your gift which you shared with the world," she wrote, going on to describe Olu Jacobs as her "G.O.A.T."

Her words captured not just personal grief but a broader sense of loss felt across the industry.

Kate Henshaw reflects on Olu Jacobs' legacy

Beyond marking the moment, Henshaw took time to speak to what made Olu Jacobs truly remarkable.

She praised his reach beyond Nigeria's borders, noting that he had "held his own across borders" and built a reputation that transcended geography.

Her tribute went further than professional admiration, crediting the late actor for shaping her own journey in the industry.

"I am so glad I have cherished moments with you to remember, I learnt at your feet and became a little part of your amazing family," she wrote, underlining the personal bond they shared.

She also addressed the grief of those closest to him, directing a message of comfort to his wife, actress Joke Silva, whom she affectionately called "Aunty J," along with family members Soji and Gbenga.

"Aunty J mi toh quality, Soji & Gbenga with the rest of the family, be comforted," Henshaw wrote before closing with a message of faith: "God has him."

Henshaw's tribute is one of many pouring in from across the Nigerian entertainment industry since the news of Olu Jacobs' death broke.

The Instagram post of Kate Henshaw is below.

Reactions to Kate Henshaw's Olu Jacobs tribute

Fans and admirers have flooded social media with their own memories of the actor, whose work left a lasting impression on generations of viewers.

@miloptionsplus2 wrote:

"May his soul rest in peace."

@daviz_foods said:

"Rest on, Legend."

@joannadennis8 commented:

"You've lived and left a mark… Rest in peace, granddad 🙏🙏🙏."

@ay_joseph4 added:

"My Dad's favourite actor… his movies made my childhood… being so glued to the screen with a notebook & dictionary to jot down new grammar… Rest in peace, legend."

Olu Jacobs' wife speaks after his death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the death of Nollywood legend Olu Jacobs and the emotional tribute shared by his wife, Joke Silva.

The report also covered the reactions from leading Nigerian entertainers following his passing at 84.

Joke Silva urged bloggers and social media influencers to respect the family’s privacy as they mourned the celebrated actor. Jacobs’ decades-long career and lasting influence on Nigerian cinema and theatre have prompted widespread tributes across the entertainment industry.

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Source: YEN.com.gh