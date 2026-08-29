Okaikwei Central MP Patrick Yaw Boamah publicly declared his willingness to serve as Dr Bawumia's running mate in the 2028 general election

Boamah made the declaration during an interview on UTV's Adekye Nsroma on August 28, 2026

Dr Bawumia is yet to name his running mate ahead of the NPP's 2028 campaign to recapture power from the NDC

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Okaikwei Central Member of Parliament Patrick Yaw Boamah has indicated he would accept an offer to serve as Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's running mate should the NPP flagbearer come calling ahead of the 2028 general election.

Boamah made the declaration during an interview on UTV's Adekye Nsroma on August 28, 2026, where he was asked directly whether he would take up the position if selected.

Okaikwei Central MP Patrick Yaw Boamah says he is ready to be Dr Bawumia's running mate. Photo cedit: @twinsdntbeg.

Source: Facebook

Okaikwei Central MP wants to Bawumia's running mate

When the interviewer posed the question, "Would you accept to become Dr Bawumia's running mate if you are named?" the Okaikwei Central MP left no room for ambiguity in his reply.

"Why won't I accept? I will accept and become the running mate," Boamah said.

The MP framed his willingness around the broader ambition of helping the New Patriotic Party reclaim power from the ruling National Democratic Congress, which currently holds the presidency.

The TikTok video is below:

Dr Bawumia yet to name running mate

Dr Bawumia has not yet announced who will join him on the ticket for the 2028 election. He was re-elected to lead the NPP into that contest following the party's defeat at the 2024 polls, where he partnered Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the former Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, as his vice-presidential candidate.

That pairing was not enough to prevent the NDC from returning to power, and the NPP now looks to rebuild under Bawumia's continued leadership with a fresh campaign structure in view.

Boamah's public declaration places him among the figures positioning themselves for consideration as the party begins its preparations for 2028.

Dr Bawumia and NAPO during the 2024 elections in Ghana. Photo credit: @npp.

Source: Facebook

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Source: YEN.com.gh