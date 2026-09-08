False reports claiming Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri had died in an accident began circulating on social media on Sunday, September 6, 2026

The Nigerian screen goddess took to Instagram to address the rumours directly, insisting she was not involved in any accident

The heartbroken actress further urged fans to report social media accounts responsible for spreading the unverified claims

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Ruth Kadiri has spoken out after false reports of her death spread widely across social media, confirming that she is alive and in good health.

Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri dismisses death rumours, confirms she is alive and safe. Image credit: Ruth Kadiri

Source: Facebook

The unverified claims began circulating on Sunday, 6 September 2026, with posts alleging that Kadiri had been involved in an accident that claimed her life.

The reports generated significant alarm among her followers before the actress responded directly.

Ruth Kadiri addresses the death rumours

Ruth Kadiri took to her Instagram page to share a video clarifying her situation. Speaking directly to her audience, she said:

"Please note that I am alive. I did not have any accident, and I am safe."

Beyond confirming she was well, she urged fans to report the social media accounts responsible for circulating the false information, rather than letting the posts spread unchecked.

The Nollywood actress's swift response helped ease the concern that had built up among those who had encountered the claims online.

The episode has renewed attention on how quickly false information about public figures can gain traction on social media, often spreading across multiple platforms before the individuals concerned have any opportunity to respond or correct the record.

Ruth Kadiri has built a prominent career in Nollywood over the years, working as both an actress and a filmmaker across numerous productions while cultivating a large following online.

The Facebook post by Ruth Kadiri debunking the rumour is below.

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Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the sudden passing of Nollywood actress Nimmy Ferrari, as shared by her colleague Kemity on social media.

Just days before celebrating her new home in Sagamu, Ferrari's death has sparked conversations on the risks associated with surgical procedures and the broader health challenges women face.

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Source: YEN.com.gh