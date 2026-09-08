Nollywood Actress Ruth Kadiri Dismisses Death Rumours, Confirms She Is Alive and Safe
- False reports claiming Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri had died in an accident began circulating on social media on Sunday, September 6, 2026
- The Nigerian screen goddess took to Instagram to address the rumours directly, insisting she was not involved in any accident
- The heartbroken actress further urged fans to report social media accounts responsible for spreading the unverified claims
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Nollywood actress and filmmaker Ruth Kadiri has spoken out after false reports of her death spread widely across social media, confirming that she is alive and in good health.
The unverified claims began circulating on Sunday, 6 September 2026, with posts alleging that Kadiri had been involved in an accident that claimed her life.
The reports generated significant alarm among her followers before the actress responded directly.
Ruth Kadiri addresses the death rumours
Ruth Kadiri took to her Instagram page to share a video clarifying her situation. Speaking directly to her audience, she said:
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"Please note that I am alive. I did not have any accident, and I am safe."
Beyond confirming she was well, she urged fans to report the social media accounts responsible for circulating the false information, rather than letting the posts spread unchecked.
The Nollywood actress's swift response helped ease the concern that had built up among those who had encountered the claims online.
The episode has renewed attention on how quickly false information about public figures can gain traction on social media, often spreading across multiple platforms before the individuals concerned have any opportunity to respond or correct the record.
Ruth Kadiri has built a prominent career in Nollywood over the years, working as both an actress and a filmmaker across numerous productions while cultivating a large following online.
The Facebook post by Ruth Kadiri debunking the rumour is below.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Grace Asare (Entertainment Editor) Grace Appiah Asare is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She holds a bachelor’s degree. She has more than five years of experience as a journalist and has worked with Scooper News and Opera News, where she produced engaging news content focusing on entertainment and politics. Grace also offered volunteer services at Tales of Africa, where she produced several articles highlighting African talents. She joined yen.com.gh in 2026. Contact: grace.asare@yen.com.gh