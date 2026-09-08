Rita Daniels, mother of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, reached out to actor Uche Maduagwu to address reports about her daughter

An alleged chat shared by Maduagwu on Instagram has unveiled Rita Daniels' explanation for Regina's appearance at Ned Nwoko's home

The clarification emerged amid widespread speculation about a possible reconciliation between Regina Daniels and the senator

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Rita Daniels, mother of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, has spoken out over reports that her daughter returned to the home of estranged husband Senator Ned Nwoko, saying the visit was connected to Regina's children.

Regina Daniels’ mum clears the air amid rumours of the actress's return to Ned Nwoko's house. Image credit: Gistlover

Source: Facebook

The clarification came through actor and social media personality Uche Maduagwu, who on Monday, 7 September 2026, shared a screenshot on Instagram of what he described as a private conversation initiated by Rita Daniels herself.

Rita Daniels explains Regina's visit

In the alleged chat, Rita Daniels contacted Maduagwu directly following media reports that Regina had been spotted at Ned Nwoko's residence. She offered a brief but pointed explanation, writing:

"She was invited to see her Children; that was what happened. Thanks a lot for your time and concerns."

Maduagwu replied to reassure her, stating that he would continue to stand by Regina regardless of what unfolded.

He later posted the screenshot to his followers, expressing warmth towards Rita Daniels and noting that she had trusted him enough to reach out personally.

Speculation around Regina and Ned Nwoko

The alleged message arrives at a particularly sensitive moment, with rumours of a possible reconciliation between Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko gaining traction on social media in recent weeks.

Fans and followers have been closely watching developments involving the couple since reports of their separation began circulating.

Rita Daniels' explanation stops short of confirming any change in the couple's status.

Her account indicates that Regina's presence at the property was driven by access to her children, not by any formal return to the marriage.

The screenshot shared by Maduagwu has since fuelled further online discussion, with many questioning whether the situation between the actress and the lawmaker is more complicated than what has been publicly acknowledged.

The Facebook post of Rita Daniels's chat is below.

Ned reacts to Regina Daniels's rumoured return

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ned Nwoko’s response to reports that Regina Daniels may have returned to his residence.

His swimming video featuring their sons, Munir and Khalifa, sparked apologies from Nigerians who had previously criticised him.

The development comes after Regina revealed that she had not seen her sons in more than a year. A resurfaced prophecy claiming she must preserve her marriage has added a fresh twist to the couple’s ongoing public saga.

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Source: YEN.com.gh