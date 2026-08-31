Dolly Parton was buried privately on Friday, August 28, 2026, at Woodlawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum in Nashville, Tennessee

The country music legend was laid to rest beside her late husband, Carl Dean, who passed away in March 2025

Dolly Parton died earlier in the week at the age of 80, ending a career that spanned roughly seven decades

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Dolly Parton has been buried beside her late husband, Carl Dean, at Woodlawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum in Nashville, Tennessee, following a private funeral attended only by family members on Friday, August 28, 2026.

Dolly Parton is laid to rest beside her husband, Carl Dean, in Nashville. Image credit: Dolly Parton Funeral

Source: Facebook

The country music icon died earlier in the week at the age of 80.

Her burial at the Nashville cemetery placed her alongside Dean, her husband of nearly six decades, who passed away in March 2025.

The two had married in 1966 and maintained a relationship that endured largely away from public attention.

Private Farewell in Nashville for Dolly Parton

In contrast to the scale of recognition that defined Parton's public career, her funeral was deliberately kept from the spotlight.

Family members gathered in a setting far removed from the grand stages and audiences she had known throughout her professional life, honouring her passing in private circumstances.

Woodlawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum holds significance within Nashville's cultural landscape, serving as the final resting place for several prominent figures connected to the city's entertainment history.

Dolly Parton's career shaped country music

Dolly Parton rose from modest origins in rural Tennessee to earn recognition across the globe as a singer, songwriter, actress and businesswoman.

Over a career spanning approximately seven decades, she built a catalogue of songs that became cornerstones of country music, while her persona and voice made her one of the genre's most enduring figures.

Throughout her life, Parton was open about the importance of her marriage to Dean, even as the couple chose to keep much of their relationship private. His death in 2025 preceded hers by little more than a year.

With her burial in Nashville, Parton's story reaches its quiet conclusion alongside the man who remained a central part of her life for nearly 60 years.

The YouTube video from Dolly Parton's burial is below.

Donald Trump pays tribute to Dolly Parton

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that US President Donald Trump paid tribute to Dolly Parton following her death at the age of 80 in Nashville on Tuesday, August 25, 2026.

Trump ordered American flags to be lowered across the United States for one week in honour of the country music icon.

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Source: YEN.com.gh