Queenie, wife of Ghanaian social media personality Abu Trica, shared a video on August 31, 2026, spending time with Ketse, her husband's close friend

The clip quickly drew speculation from social media users who questioned the nature of Queenie and Ketse's relationship, with some claiming they are dating

Queenie took to Snapchat to address the rumours, revealing a surprising detail about her history with Ketse that predates her relationship with Abu Trica

Abena Oforiwaa, also known as Queenie, the wife of Ghanaian social media personality Abu Trica, has responded to speculation surrounding her relationship with Ketse, a close friend of her husband.

Abu Trica's wife responds to her rumoured relationship with her husband's friend after a controversial video. Image credit: Queenie, AskGhana

Source: Facebook

The controversy started after Queenie shared a video of herself on August 31, 2026, spending time with Ketse.

In the video, the two appeared comfortable in each other’s company, with Ketse also seen giving Queenie a peck.

The video quickly attracted attention on social media, with some viewers questioning the nature of their relationship.

Some social media users went further to suggest that Queenie and Ketse could be romantically involved, particularly because Ketse is known to be a close friend of Abu Trica.

Queenie addresses rumoured relationship withTrica's friend

Amid the reactions, Queenie addressed the speculation through another post on her Snapchat, explaining that her relationship with Ketse did not begin after she started dating Abu Trica.

According to Abu Trica's wife, she has known Ketse since 2015 and considers him one of her closest people.

She explained that Ketse was already close to her even before she began dating Abu Trica.

She further disclosed that Ketse himself was not aware of the fact that she had already known him for years before her relationship with Abu Trica.

“I’ve known them since 2015, and Ketse was already one of my closest people even before I started dating Abu. The funny part is, Ketse didn’t even know about it at the time,” Queenie explained in her post.

Trica's wife on bloggers misinterpreting the video

Queenie also appeared to make light of the growing attention surrounding the video.

In another post featuring a picture of herself with Ketse, she joked about the comments and warned that bloggers could use the footage to create stories about her and Abu Trica’s friend.

“The screenshots alone… I won’t be surprised if I see bloggers posting this video with captions like, Abu Trica’s friend… followed by a whole lot of lies and nonsense,” she wrote.

The posts have since fueled further discussion online, with Queenie’s explanation offering her side of the story amid the speculation.

She has not confirmed being in a romantic relationship with Ketse, and the viral video alone does not establish such a relationship.

An X post of Queenie's reaction is below.

Reactions to Queenie's Snapchat posts

The explanation did not fully quieten the noise online, and many users on X shared pointed takes on her response.

@EMensa64964 wrote:

"When a woman says she knew 'him' before dating her boyfriend means a lot."

@Monkeyvoiicce said:

"The most immature statement!!! I knew him before Abu!!!!!😅😅😂😂😂😂 She didn't read over the damage control."

@nick_nii_sai commented:

"Abu Trica, this is not the life you imagined. Your woman is enjoying big time."

Abu Trica's wife deletes all videos together

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the arrest of Abu Trica, a Swedru businessman, for alleged multimillion-dollar romance fraud, and the subsequent reaction of his baby mama, Queenie.

Following his arrest by U.S. authorities, Queenie's swift deletion of their shared videos and the locking of her social media account have raised eyebrows and sparked discussions across social media platforms in Ghana.

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Source: YEN.com.gh