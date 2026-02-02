Daniel Nana Bediako unveiled a newly built 12-bedroom luxury apartment just days after his wedding to influencer Kwatemaa, drawing massive attention online

An aerial view of the expansive property surfaced on social media, showcasing its size, modern design, and impressive layout

Videos from the couple’s lively after-wedding party also emerged, capturing joyful moments as friends and family celebrated with the newlyweds

Ghanaian influencer Kwatemaa Andoh's wedding with her husband, Daniel Nana Bediako, is still trending online, with new details from the celebration continuing to surface online.

Kwatemaa’s husband unveils a giant 12-bedroom apartment following his wedding to Kwatemaa Andoh. Image credit: kwaatemaa & cruise and Fun hub

Just a day after the couple’s beautiful traditional and white wedding ceremonies, Daniel Nana Bediako reportedly unveiled a newly built 12-bedroom apartment.

Photos and videos of the property, including an aerial view, have since made their way onto social media, giving the public a glimpse of the scale of the development.

Kwatemaa Andoh & husband's 12-bedroom apartment surfaces

The building stands out for its size, modern design, and spacious surroundings, quickly drawing attention from fans and lifestyle observers.

Watch the aerial TikTok video of the apartment below:

The timing of the apartment surfacing on social media has caught the interest of many social media users, coming so soon after the couple tied the knot.

For some, it feels like a clear statement of readiness for the next stage of life, while others have simply admired the ambition and effort behind the project.

Reactions online have largely been positive, with many praising the couple’s progress and achievements.

Watch the TikTok video of the apartment below:

Adding to the excitement, videos from an after-wedding party have also surfaced. Unlike the formal wedding ceremonies, the after-party showed a more relaxed and cheerful side of the celebration.

Guests were seen dancing and enjoying themselves as the newlyweds spent time with close friends and family in a lively atmosphere.

With the apartment unveiling and the after-party moments circulating online, the couple’s wedding has remained a talking point, turning their union into a full celebration of love, success, and new beginnings.

Kwatemaa Andoh's boyfriend proposes

Kwatemaa Andoh's secret boyfriend had previously proposed in a lovely video on TikTok.

The founder of Vendor Vault went viral after flaunting her expensive gold ring online.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kwartemaa Andoh looked gorgeous in a white sleeveless dress and elegant high heels.

She wore a frontal lace coiled hairstyle and flawless makeup that made her glow as she smiled beautifully for the cameras.

The beauty goddess accessorised her look with expensive earrings that matched perfectly with her gold ring featuring a diamond.

Ghanaian Snapchat influencer Kwatemaa Andoh poses with her rarely-seen son at her star-studded wedding ceremony on January 31, 2026. Photo credit: @reggiesmakeover.

Kwatemaa Andoh flaunts her son

Recently, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian Snapchat influencer Kwatemaa Andoh made headlines as she posed with her son for the first time during her extravagant wedding ceremony.

This highly anticipated event coincided with the 2026 New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries, held on January 31, 2026, further elevating its significance.

In a heartwarming moment captured on video, the proud mom shared an affectionate peck with her dapper toddler, who looked charming in a matching white suit, embodying the spirit of the celebration.

