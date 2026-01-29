Snapchat influencer Priscilla Kwatemaa Andoh has married Nana Bediako in a vibrant traditional ceremony in Accra

Kwatemaa Andoh dazzled in a beautiful pink and green kente gown, which hugged her body and brought out her shape and beauty

The couple's joyful celebration was highlighted by a colourful bridal train and heartfelt moments with friends

Snapchat influencer and entrepreneur, Priscilla Kwatemaa Andoh, has married in a colourful traditional wedding ceremony.

Kwatemaa, the owner of the clothing shop, Trending Diva Apparel, and founder of Vendor Vault, got hitched to her fiancé, Daniel Nana Bediako, in Accra on Thursday, January 29, 2026.

Videos from the ceremony, which emerged online, showed a beautiful event, with both the bride and groom dazzling in kente.

Kwatemaa was dressed in a sparkling and intricately designed traditional gown with pink and green embellishments, which shimmered under the light.

For her accessories, she held a decorative hand fan, jewellery and earrings, making her look like a perfect blend of cultural heritage, glamour, and celebration.

The groom wore a brightly coloured kente with bold patterns. He elevated his look with elaborate gold jewellery, including necklaces, thick bracelets, and a headpiece.

1. Kwatemaa's groom arrives at wedding

2. Kwatemaa's bridal train included men and women

3. Kwatemaa poses with her friends

The traditional marriage ceremony will be followed by a lavish white wedding in Accra on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

Kwatemaa's boyfriend proposes marriage

Kwatemaa's traditional marriage comes just a few months after her partner proposed. She announced the proposal in October 2025.

The Vendor Vault founder shared the news on her TikTok page with a lovely video from the private event.

In the video, Kwartemaa Andoh looked gorgeous in a white sleeveless dress and elegant high heels. She wore a frontal lace coiled hairstyle and flawless makeup that made her glow as she smiled beautifully for the cameras.

The beauty goddess who accessorised her look with earrings that matched perfectly with her gold ring featuring a diamond was full of smiles after saying yes to the proposal.

Reactions to Kwatemaa's wedding videos

The videos from Kwatemaa's traditional wedding have warmed hearts on social media. Many took to the comment section to congratulate her. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

watsberry said:

"I’m literally crying 😢 kwatemaa you look beautiful 😻."

mzkay said:

"She made a beautiful bride 😍😍😍congrats to Kwartemaaaa."

ama_sarkcess said:

"🔥❤️Beautiful attire and brideyyyyy congratulations Kwakwa."

rosesuo said:

"When the grace is on you 😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 you glow effortlessly."

shee_outlet said:

"Independent candidate; @kwaaakwaaa_ girl, you're glowing. Aware3 afata wo papa😍😍😍😍😍."

