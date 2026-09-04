Traditional priest Nana Kwaku Bonsam has claimed that the recent spate of galamsey pit collapses is linked to rituals performed by "Nananom," the ancestral spirits

Kwaku Bonsam alleged that the gods are unhappy over the destruction of water bodies caused by illegal mining activities

He issued a stern warning to chiefs involved in galamsey, suggesting a similar fate could befall them if they fail to change course

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Traditional priest Nana Kwaku Bonsam has made a fresh, controversial claim about the frequent collapse of galamsey pits and the deaths of illegal miners, alleging that rituals performed by the "Nananom" are responsible for the tragedies.

Traditional priest Nana Kwaku Bonsam links galamsey pit collapses to the gods' anger over the destruction of water bodies. Image credit: The Touchline.

Source: Instagram

Bonsam, born Stephen Osei Mensah, is a well-known Ghanaian priest based in Afrancho in the Ashanti Region, where he presides over the "Kofi oo Kofi" deity shrine.

As President of the National Priests and Priestesses Association, he has campaigned against illegal mining for years.

In October 2024, he announced plans for a mammoth demonstration against galamsey, stating that members of the association intended to curse those behind the practice, describing it as a last resort after pastors, soldiers, and police had failed to stop the menace.

He also alleged at the time that some chiefs and government officials had been visiting priests in mining communities to perform rituals sanctioning galamsey, only for the same communities to later suffer from kidney disease and other illnesses linked to the

Kwaku Bonsam links pit collapses to gods' anger

That long-running campaign resurfaced this week after Kwaku Bonsam, speaking to Onua TV, addressed a growing perception among some Ghanaians that the gods have not done anything about the galamsey situation.

According to him, he and other priests have carried out several sacrifices and spiritual interventions, which appear to be working.

He pointed directly to the recent wave of galamsey pit collapses as evidence of the gods' anger over the destruction of the country's water bodies.

Bonsam went further, issuing a stern warning to chiefs involved in galamsey, cautioning that a similar fate could befall them if they fail to change course.

The X video of Kwaku Bonsam discussing the gods' involvement in the collapse of galamsey pits is below.

Kwaku Bonsam's claims about Osanju's death

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, Bonsam made a separate controversial claim months after the death of TikToker Osanju, alleging that the young content creator's passing was linked to a GH¢3,600 money dispute.

According to Bonsam, Osanju had collected the money from a group of young men after promising to give them correct football scores, but failed to deliver.

Bonsam claimed he personally reached out to Osanju to urge him to settle the dispute, but Osanju dismissed the conversation, telling him he had no power over the matter.

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Source: YEN.com.gh