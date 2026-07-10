Kwaku Bonsam said during a TikTok Live on July 9, 2026, that he spiritually tied the Black Stars after Ghanaian football officials failed to acknowledge his contribution

The spiritualist had earlier claimed he used his powers to prevent Harry Kane from scoring during Ghana's 0-0 draw with England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Bonsam said only a Volta Region chief thanked him after the England match, prompting him to turn his spiritual powers against the team he claims he helped

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Ghanaian spiritualist Nana Kwaku Bonsam has dropped a bombshell confession, claiming he is personally responsible for Ghana's early exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup after feeling disrespected by football authorities.

Ghanaian witch doctor Kwaku Bonsam opens up on the Ghana Black Stars' early exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Image credit: Kwaku Bonsam, Getty Images

Source: Instagram

The controversial traditional priest made the admission during a TikTok Live session with the Influencer LFC Girl on July 9, 2026, alleging that he spiritually "tied" the Black Stars following a lack of appreciation for what he says was his involvement in the tournament. Blogger We Love Ghana shared the clip on X on July 10, drawing immediate attention online.

Kwaku Bonsam's Harry Kane spiritual claim

Before the World Cup kicked off, Kwaku Bonsam had publicly declared his intention to use spiritual means to stop England captain Harry Kane from scoring in Ghana's Group L clash.

When the match ended in a goalless draw on June 23, 2026, with Kane squandering a late chance to win it for England, Bonsam was convinced his intervention had worked. The result gave Ghana a creditable point against one of the tournament favourites.

Despite that outcome, Bonsam said no one from the Ghana Football Association or the government came forward to acknowledge his role.

He disclosed that Ghana's Sports Minister bypassed him entirely, choosing instead to visit the church of Adom Kyei-Duah to pray for the Black Stars ahead of the tournament. For Bonsam, that was a clear signal that his abilities were being dismissed.

"Nobody thanked me except a chief from the Volta Region," he said.

Kwaku Bonsam reportedly ties Black Stars

His response to the perceived disrespect, he claims, was to spiritually turn against the very team he had sought to protect.

Bonsam said he made the decision to tie the Black Stars after concluding that his contributions were unwelcome, and he now maintains that Ghana's failure to progress in the competition is directly linked to that action.

The witch doctor offered no evidence to back the claim.

Watch Kwaku Bonsam's TikTok confession as shared by We Love Ghana below:

Reactions to Kwaku Bonsam's Black Stars claims

The clip stirred a wave of responses online, with most people finding the confession more amusing than alarming.

@Ghanaheadlines1 wrote:

"Settings man"

@Onas_foods said:

"In fact woho ahi ankasa, kwaku Bonsam 😂😂"

@nanaqhuabena declared:

"He is a liar, he has no powers"

@CassidyGh5 commented:

"Fun fooler 😂😂😂"

@OsaeBledu added:

"The lady is surprised by the witchcraft mentality 🤣🤣😂"

Colombia holds prayers against Kwaku Bonsam's charm

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a ritual was performed by Colombian fans at Monserrate Hill aimed at countering alleged curses from Ghanaian spiritualist Nana Kwaku Bonsam ahead of the World Cup match.

This unprecedented move signified a growing intersection of sports and spirituality, as fans clamoured for divine protection for key player Luis Díaz amidst the swirling controversies of the tournament.

Source: YEN.com.gh