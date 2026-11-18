Agradaa Ba Gyemeso, associate of controversial televangelist Agradaa, addressed reports of his mentor's police trouble in a TikTok video

The preacher was reportedly invited to a police station for questioning in connection with her ongoing feud with TikTok personality Abena Payola

Gyemeso pushed back against widespread claims that Agradaa had been arrested and was being held in custody

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Controversial Ghanaian televangelist Mama Pat, widely known as Agradaa, has found herself entangled in another police matter, more than nine months after her release from Nsawam Prison.

Agradaa Invited to Police Station Over Feud With Abena Payola, Associate Denies Arrest

Source: TikTok

Her associate and protégé, Agradaa Ba Gyemeso, addressed the situation directly in a TikTok video posted on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, speaking from what appeared to be a home setting, with a ceiling fan and wall-mounted air conditioning unit visible in the background.

His tone was serious and measured as he looked straight into the camera.

Agradaa's feud with Abena Payola reaches police

According to Gyemeso, Agradaa received multiple calls from the police in connection with her ongoing dispute with popular Ghanaian TikTok personality Abena Payola.

He explained that the preacher was invited to the police station for questioning and to respond to complaints, insisting this was a routine invitation rather than an arrest.

He was emphatic that widespread reports claiming Agradaa had been detained and held in custody were simply untrue.

"False news," he said plainly, dismissing the claims circulating online.

The video came amid what appears to be a sustained and public back-and-forth between Agradaa and Abena Payola, the nature of which has drawn enough attention to trigger formal complaints reaching Ghana's police force.

The TikTok video of Gyemeso addressing Agradaa's police situation [on TikTok]

Reactions to Gyemeso's Video

The clip drew a flurry of responses from followers, with some urging those around Agradaa to rein in the conflict before it escalates further.

J_lin wrote: "Please my humble advice tell mama to off her comment section ok and you guys should advice her from fighting please."

Sister Matilda commented: "So she is yur mum, and u can't advise her. how can I get marriage to u."

prettygem15 added: "False news not force..I come in peace."

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh