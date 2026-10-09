Serwaa Amihere took to Instagram on October 9, 2026, to celebrate fellow media personality Naa Ashorkor Mensah Doku's qualification as a barrister

The TV presenter shared a portrait of Naa Ashorkor in full barrister attire, complete with the traditional wig and gown

Fans and followers flooded the comments with messages of pride and personal inspiration

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Serwaa Amihere has taken to Instagram to publicly celebrate her close friend and colleague Naa Ashorkor Mensah Doku on Instagram.

TV3 presenter Naa Ashorkor has officially been called to the Bar as a qualified barrister on October 9, 2026.

Serwaa Amihere celebrates Naa Ashorkor after her call to the Bar. Photo credit: @serwaaamihere.

Source: Instagram

Serwaa Amihere reacts after Naa Ashorkor becomes lawyer

The Ghanaian media personality and lawyer Serwaa Amihere shared a striking professional portrait of Naa Ashorkor on October 9, 2026, showing her dressed in full barrister attire, black suit, white bib collar, and the traditional wig in hand, a look that left little doubt about the magnitude of the achievement.

In her caption, Serwaa did not hold back her emotions, writing:

"Naa Ashorkor Mensah Doku, ESQ. I am so proud of you, I really am. You worked so hard for this. Prosper at the Bar, my Learned friend and colleague. I loveeeee youuuu."

Naa Ashorkor's Journey to the Bar

Naa Ashorkor Mensah Doku is well known to Ghanaian audiences as a broadcaster and television presenter who built a prominent profile in the country's media industry over many years.

Her decision to pursue a legal career alongside her public profile drew admiration, and the sight of her in barrister's attire has clearly resonated deeply with followers who have watched her grind toward this milestone.

Serwaa Amihere, herself a qualified lawyer who has spoken openly about balancing law and media, addressed Naa Ashorkor as a "learned friend and colleague" – formal legal language that doubles as a deeply personal mark of respect between two women who have navigated both worlds.

The Instagram post is below:

Fans react to Naa Ashorkor's achievement

The post drew warm and heartfelt responses from fans and followers, many of whom said the news left them personally motivated.

@akuay_lebene wrote:

"I'm just sooooo happy for you 👏👏👏👏👏You really inspired me today.Give time some time."

@naadarkoa25 said:

"Congratulations 🎉 🎊"

@elicia.amev commented:

"I am soo proud. It is possible, I am encouraged 👏"

Chicha Yakubu stated:

"I wonder how she does it 😍 juggling multiple roles and now this 🙌🙌🙌 she has to be studied 🙌🙌🙌 @naa_ashorkor_ you’re proof that it’s possible ❤️❤️❤️ well done."

The Instagram post is below:

Awutu Senya MP gets call to the Bar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Awutu Senya East MP Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor’s appearance at Ghana’s Call to the Bar ceremony, where she was admitted to the legal profession alongside about 1,500 candidates.

A video of her elaborate hairstyle and heavy makeup drew mixed reactions online, with some praising her look and others criticising it.

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Source: YEN.com.gh