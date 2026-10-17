Lamiley has won multiple awards at GMB 2026, including Star Performer and Best Costume recognitions

The Greater Accra representative holds two degrees and has championed Ga-Dangme culture through her presentations

Her portrayal of historic Ga-Dangme female ruler Naa Dode Akaibi drew special praise from a GMB judge

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Greater Accra's Lamiley has emerged as one of the standout contestants in Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) 2026, building a case for the crown through consistent performances, deep cultural knowledge and a string of competitive awards.

Here are five reasons why she could be the one lifting the trophy.

2026 Greater Accra representative Lamiley models in stylish dresses. Photo credit: @tv3.

Source: Instagram

2026 GMB winner: Lamiley's impressive awards record

Few contestants have matched Lamiley's haul of recognition inside the competition.

She has won multiple Star Performer awards, including one for a historic presentation in September, as well as a Best Costume award. Earning those accolades across different categories shows she impressed the judges more than once.

The Instagram video is below:

2026 GMB winner: Lamiley's champions Ga-Dangme culture

Her cultural representations have been among the most detailed in the competition.

Greater Accra's Lamiley has spotlighted the traditions, cuisine, festivals and history of the Ga-Dangme people, with particular attention to Kpokpoi, a delicacy that holds deep significance during the Homowo festival.

Through those presentations, she has effectively given Greater Accra's heritage a wider audience.

The Instagram video is below:

2026 GMB winner: Lamiley's education and eloquence

Lamiley arrives at GMB with a bachelor's degree in Political Science and Theatre Arts, followed by a master's degree in Information Technology Law.

That academic foundation has visibly shaped how she communicates, giving her the confidence to blend cultural storytelling with thoughtful, articulate delivery on stage.

GMB 2026 winner: Lamiley's stage presence and creativity

Her theatrical instincts have set her apart in the performance rounds.

One of her most talked-about moments came when she portrayed Naa Dode Akaibi, a historical Ga-Dangme female ruler, a presentation that drew specific commendation from judge Janet Sunkwa-Mills.

From her stage entrances to her educational portrayals, she has shown a consistent ability to entertain and inform simultaneously.

The Instagram photos are below:

2026 GMB winner: Lamiley's consistency and viewer support

Throughout the competition, Greater Accra's Lamiley has remained a fixture in the nominations and awards rounds rather than fading into the background. Sustained viewer support, combined with strong performances in the remaining rounds, will be critical to her campaign.

It is worth noting, however, that weekly awards do not decide the crown outright; audience votes and final results carry significant weight in determining who ultimately wins Ghana's Most Beautiful 2026.

The Instagram photos are below:

Who wins 2026 Ghana's Most Beautiful?

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted facts about Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2026, where seven contestants remain ahead of the October 18 grand finale.

Greater Accra’s Lamiley and Volta Region’s Sessinam are among the leading contenders.

The winner will receive a car, GH¢200,000, a master’s scholarship and a chance to represent Ghana at Miss Earth. With Lamiley’s multiple awards and Sessinam’s regional backing, the final weeks could reshape the race for the crown.

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Source: YEN.com.gh