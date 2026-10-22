The family of Nigerian content creator Mrs GCFR confirmed her passing through a statement on her official Instagram account on October 19, 2026

Mrs GCFR went viral for her striking physical transformation during pregnancy, building a loyal following who engaged with her personal life online

Her family dismissed circulating claims about the cause of her death and urged the public not to spread unverified information

The family of Nigerian social media sensation Purity Omonye Otaifoh Okoduwa, popularly known as Mrs GCFR, has confirmed her death, bringing sadness to fans who followed her viral videos and personal life online.

Nigerian viral sensation Purity Okoduwa, also known as Mrs GCFR is confirmed dead. Image credit: Mrs GCFR

Source: Facebook

The announcement was made on Sunday, October 19, 2026, through a statement shared on her official Instagram account, about a month after her passing. According to reports, she died on September 18, 2026.

Who was Mrs GCFR?

Mrs GCFR was a Nigerian content creator who gained widespread attention on social media after sharing images and videos showing her unusual physical transformation during pregnancy.

Her pregnancy look, which featured noticeable changes to her face and body, attracted considerable interest online and made her a recognisable personality among Nigerian social media users.

Rather than remaining known only for the images that initially attracted attention, she continued engaging her audience through videos and posts about her life, relationships and experiences.

Her content helped her build a following, with many viewers returning to her social media pages to watch her updates and interact with her posts.

Her family and personal life

Beyond her online identity, Purity was a wife and mother. She was married to John Okoduwa, and her family remembered her as a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend.

She also shared moments from her marriage on social media. On June 19, 2026, she celebrated her fifth wedding anniversary with photographs from her wedding and an affectionate message to her husband.

In the post, she described marrying him as one of the best decisions she had made and expressed hopes for continued love, laughter, growth and a future together.

The anniversary message has since resurfaced following the confirmation of her death, prompting emotional reactions from people revisiting her previous posts.

Family confirms her death and addresses rumours

In its statement, the family expressed grief over the loss and thanked fans and well-wishers for their prayers, condolences and support during the difficult period.

The announcement also addressed speculation about the circumstances surrounding her death. Various claims had circulated online, including suggestions that she died during childbirth, from cardiac arrest or from complications related to pregnancy.

However, the family dismissed the circulating narratives as false and cautioned the public against spreading unverified information.

The family stated that it could not categorically establish the exact cause of her death and appealed to the public to respect its position rather than rely on speculation.

Mrs GCFR death sparks emotional reactions

Following the family’s announcement, attention has returned to Mrs GCFR’s previous social media posts, with fans reflecting on the moments she shared while alive.

Her wedding anniversary message is among the posts that have resurfaced, while an earlier video of her dancing joyfully at a church gathering has also attracted renewed interest.

For many followers, these posts offer glimpses into her life beyond the pregnancy-related content that first brought her widespread attention.

Although she became famous online for her distinctive appearance during pregnancy, her family has urged the public to remember the person behind the social media personality.

As tributes continue, the circumstances surrounding her passing remain unclear, with the family yet to state a definitive cause of death.

The Facebook post from Mrs GCFR's family confirming her death is below.

Mrs GCFR's anniversary message to husband resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Mrs GCFR, the Nigerian social media personality whose family confirmed her death and asked the public to avoid speculation about its cause.

Her fifth wedding anniversary post has resurfaced, drawing emotional reactions to her heartfelt message about the life and love she shared with her husband.

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Source: YEN.com.gh