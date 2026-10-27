Africa World Airline and Passion Air cancelled flights from Kumasi to Accra on Monday, October 26, 2026, leaving passengers stranded

Angry travellers at Prempeh I International Airport confronted airline representatives over the cancellations, with no compensation offered

A video of the chaotic scenes at the Kumasi airport circulated on Instagram, drawing strong reactions from Ghanaians online

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Passengers travelling from Kumasi to Accra were left stranded and seething with anger at Prempeh I International Airport on Monday, October 26, 2026, after both Africa World Airline (AWA) and Passion Air cancelled their scheduled flights without offering accommodation or any form of compensation.

Africa World Airline and Passion Air cancelled Kumasi-Accra flights, stranding angry passengers at Prempeh I Airport as chaotic scenes sparked online reactions. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Footage of the tense scenes circulated widely online after Instagram page @sammykaymedia shared a video capturing the scale of the frustration at the airport.

Stranded passengers confront airline staff

Visibly agitated travellers were seen in the video confronting airline representatives directly, demanding explanations for the repeated cancellations.

The passengers, many of whom appeared to have been waiting for extended periods, expressed their anger over being left without alternative arrangements or any financial redress.

The flights were cancelled multiple times, compounding the distress of those who had planned to travel out of the country from Accra.

The Instagram post below contains footage from Kumasi Airport.

Reactions to the Kumasi Airport chaos

The video drew significant attention online, with many Ghanaians weighing in on the situation.

elizosmakeovers said:

"Yes oooo."

akua.tenewaa wrote:

"That's my UG former SRC president right there 🥰."

natibosca commented:

"Hmmmm like train system dey work who go use plane 😢."

its_owusuah shared:

"Every delay happens for a reason. I've learned not to worry when things don't go as planned. Sometimes, a delay might be a blessing in disguise, protecting us from something we don't yet see."

jn_owusuaa added:

"Unless you haven't been through this, very frustrating 😢."

Larry Madowo impressed by Prempeh I Airport

YEN.com.gh also reported that CNN's international correspondent based in Nairobi arrived at the Kumasi Airport and could not hide his astonishment.

In a video on X, renowned international journalist Larry Madowo was impressed by its facilities and operations and touted it as one of Africa's greatest airports.

He made positive remarks about the facility, further stating that one of his favourite features was the good amount of natural light this airport provides.

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Source: YEN.com.gh