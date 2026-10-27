Carlos Mauricio Gómez, known as El Komanche, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2026, in Monterrey, Mexico

His manager, Byron Reyes, confirmed the news and paid tribute, raising concerns about online harassment the streamer faced

Before his death, Komanche shared a sombre final message on X that has since drawn widespread attention from fans

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Carlos Mauricio Gómez, the Salvadoran influencer and Twitch streamer widely known as El Komanche, passed away on Sunday, 25 October 2026, in Monterrey, Mexico. He was 30 years old.

Popular influencer and Twitch streamer dies at 30 as his manager speaks out. Image credit: Dexerto

Source: Facebook

Gómez was discovered inside a residence in the Paseo de las Cumbres neighbourhood after neighbours noticed the front door had been left open since the day before and alerted the property owners.

The owners found him and called the police. Authorities reported no visible signs of violence at the scene, and an official cause of death had not been confirmed at the time of reporting.

Komanche's manager pays emotional tribute

His manager, Byron Reyes, confirmed the streamer's death on Monday, 26 October, after speaking with the family. Reyes shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, speaking about the profound loss Gómez's passing had left on those closest to him.

Reyes also highlighted reports that the influencer had faced online harassment in the period before his death, reigniting conversations around cyberbullying and the intense pressures that come with building a public career on social media.

Komanche's final post before death

In the days before he died, Gómez posted a quiet but striking message on X, formerly Twitter. Written in Spanish, it read,

"Los días simplemente no mejoran" — "The days simply don't get better." The post has since resurfaced online, with followers reflecting on its weight in hindsight.

Gómez had been open about his mental health in the past, sharing diagnoses of bipolar disorder, depression and anxiety.

It has not been established, however, that these conditions were directly connected to his death.

Komanche's career as a streamer

Within the Spanish-speaking gaming community, Gómez had established himself as a major creative force.

He amassed nearly 1.7 million followers on Twitch and close to one million on Instagram, drawing in audiences through his engaging personality and collaborative spirit.

He was particularly celebrated for co-organising the Squid Craft Games, a Minecraft tournament that gathered some of the biggest names in online content creation.

His work alongside prominent streamers AuronPlay and El Rubius cemented his place as a key figure in the space.

His death has prompted an outpouring of grief from fans and fellow creators across the gaming world, all mourning the loss of a personality who helped shape online entertainment for millions of Spanish speakers globally.

The Facebook post announcing the death of Komanche is below.

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Source: YEN.com.gh