American streamer iShowSpeed’s surprise visit to Ghana has drawn attention after details of his planned itinerary surfaced online

Media personality Kojo Sheldon criticised what he described as unnecessary government involvement in the young streamer’s movements

He urged authorities to allow iShowSpeed enjoy Ghana organically, without political or institutional interference

The arrival of American internet sensation iShowSpeed in Ghana has sparked widespread online discussion, following the circulation of his itinerary shortly after he touched down in the early hours of Monday, January 26, 2026.

iShowSpeed in Ghana: Streamer’s Scheduled Visit to GoldBoD Heavily Criticised As Political, Video

Source: UGC

The visit, which many fans were unaware of until videos began trending, quickly became a major talking point across social media platforms.

The 21-year-old streamer was spotted navigating parts of the country alongside popular Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya, who has reportedly been assisting him throughout his short stay.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Sources suggest iShowSpeed is expected to spend just a day in Ghana before travelling onward, making every moment of his visit closely watched by fans and commentators alike.

As clips of his movements began circulating, reactions intensified over locations allegedly scheduled on his itinerary.

Among the loudest voices was entertainment commentator Kojo Sheldon, who questioned the direction of the visit and the growing involvement of state-linked institutions.

Watch the YouTube video below.

Sheldon ridicules 'politicising' iShowSpeed’s Ghana visit

In a video shared on Instagram, Kojo Sheldon criticised plans that reportedly included a visit to the GoldBoD and other formal showcases.

He argued that such arrangements defeat the essence of iShowSpeed’s visit, stressing that the streamer had repeatedly expressed interest in experiencing Ghana’s everyday culture rather than curated displays.

Kojo Sheldon pointed out that iShowSpeed, who owns luxury cars and has travelled extensively, does not need staged spectacles to be impressed.

Instead, he suggested the streamer be allowed to freely explore local communities, interact with ordinary Ghanaians, and enjoy authentic cultural moments without political undertones.

Meanwhile, iShowSpeed has already been spotted in parts of the Eastern Region, including Kpong, where he was seen enjoying scenic views and casually engaging with residents. A particularly heart-warming moment captured him interacting with schoolchildren along the street, a scene many believe reflects the organic experience Kojo Sheldon advocated.

As debate continues online, the visit has reignited conversations about how Ghana presents itself to global digital figures and whether authenticity should outweigh orchestrated promotion.

IShowSpeed Africa Tour: Ghanaian Women Massage American Streamer At Asenema Waterfall in Akropong

Source: Instagram

GH ladies massage IShowSpeed at Akronpong

American streamer Darren Jason Watkins Jr., popularly known as IShowSpeed, has praised Ghana as the best hospitality country following his arrival for his Africa tour.

The 21-year-old was recently spotted at Asenema Waterfall in Akropong with his team.

During his African tour on January 26, 2026, IShowSpeed received what he described as one of the best massages of his life.

Source: YEN.com.gh