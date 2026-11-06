Davido discussed a collaboration involving Carter Efe and Zlatan Ibile in Morocco

The Nigerian musician also demanded an apology to Ghanaian dancehall star Stonebwoy

Carter Efe promised to kneel and apologise before later issuing a public apology

Nigerian music superstar Davido has earned attention following a video call with popular streamer Carter Efe, during which he discussed a major collaboration with Zlatan Ibile and made a special demand concerning Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy.

Davido steps in to defend Stonebwoy, makes Carter Efe promise to kneel and apologise. Image credit: Carterefe, Boomplay music

Source: Instagram

The conversation, which has circulated widely on social media, captured Davido asking Carter Efe to prepare a promotional flyer featuring the three personalities for a planned livestream in Morocco.

However, the Afrobeats star also used the opportunity to address Carter Efe's recent disrespectful remarks about Stonebwoy.

Davido demands apology to Stonebwoy

During the conversation, Davido expressed his displeasure with how Carter Efe had spoken about the Ghanaian dancehall musician.

He made it clear that he was unhappy with the remarks and wanted the streamer to apologise.

Carter Efe immediately accepted the instruction and reportedly promised to kneel before Stonebwoy in Morocco to seek forgiveness.

Watch the X video below:

The exchange attracted attention, particularly because Davido and Stonebwoy have maintained a close friendship over the years.

Carter Efe responds to Davido's demand

The controversy began during Carter Efe's recent visit to Ghana, where he made several remarks about Stonebwoy during a livestream.

He compared the Ghanaian musician to Shatta Wale and made comments about Stonebwoy's physical condition, drawing criticism from social media users.

Check out his tweet below:

Following Davido's intervention, Carter Efe publicly apologised to Stonebwoy on X on November 3, 2026.

He wrote, referring to Davido:

"My Daddy said I should apologise to you."

The incident has generated conversations about Davido's willingness to defend his Ghanaian colleague while still supporting Carter Efe's growing streaming career.

Meanwhile, the proposed collaboration with Zlatan has also attracted interest, although the details of the livestream have yet to be fully established.

Ink Boy blasts Sarkodie amid Stonebwoy banter

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Nigerian singer Ink Boy’s renewed dispute with Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie over alleged unpaid royalties and missing documentation for their song “One Million Cedis.”

Ink Boy also accused Sarkodie of remaining silent while fans attacked him online, despite the rapper’s message about artiste loyalty. Sarkodie had not publicly responded to the royalty allegations at the time of publication.

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Source: YEN.com.gh