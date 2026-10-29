Princess Shyngle went online on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, after someone allegedly used an American Express card bearing her name at Lagos District

The actress said she planned to obtain CCTV footage to identify the person and warned she would share their pictures publicly

Princess Shyngle praised the owner of Lagos District for stopping the transaction before it reportedly went through

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Popular actress Princess Shyngle has spoken out after someone allegedly attempted to carry out a fraudulent transaction using an American Express card in her name at a venue called Lagos District.

Princess Shyngle fumes over an alleged credit card fraud attempt using her name, as she vows to expose the culprit. Image credit: Princess Shyngle

Source: Facebook

The actress took to her social media pages on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, to address the incident directly, making clear that her intention was not to court attention but to confront whoever allegedly misused her personal and financial information.

In the video she shared, Princess Shyngle described her disbelief at discovering that a card bearing her name had been used without her knowledge or consent.

She said the alleged incident occurred on Tuesday night, October 27, at Lagos District, and vowed to get to the bottom of it.

"Whoever is using my name and credit card information, reveal yourself! 😡 You messed with the wrong one! Trust me, I'm getting to the bottom of this!" she wrote in the caption accompanying the video.

Princess Shyngle's plans to identify the suspect

The actress outlined the steps she intended to take, including requesting access to CCTV footage from the establishment.

She added that once she identified the individual, she planned to post their pictures on social media, and that police involvement was also anticipated.

Princess Shyngle admitted that she never expected to find herself in such a situation, saying she was astonished that someone could obtain and use her card details for an unauthorised transaction.

Princess Shyngle's gratitude to Lagos District owner

Despite her anger, Princess Shyngle reserved warm words for the owner of Lagos District, who she credited with alerting her to the alleged misuse of her information.

According to the actress, the owner's vigilance meant the transaction was stopped before it could go through.

She publicly thanked the individual and prayed for God's blessings on them for their alertness in flagging the incident.

At the time of her social media update, Princess Shyngle had not disclosed further information about the identity of the person allegedly involved or how they obtained her card details.

The outcome of any investigation into the matter also remained unclear.

The Facebook video of Princess Shyngle speaking on the alleged fraud attempt is below.

Internet fraudster arrested at Boston airport

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Adetunji Abudu’s arrest at Boston’s Logan Airport after nearly seven years as a fugitive, and the federal case alleging he helped launder money from fraud schemes targeting Americans.

Abudu left the United States after the FBI searched his home in 2019 and was arrested while returning from Istanbul. Prosecutors allege the schemes included romance scams and fake sweepstakes that targeted elderly victims.

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Source: YEN.com.gh