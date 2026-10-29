Australia Opens Travel Declaration to All Passengers at Western Sydney Airport

Australia's Travel Declaration system expanded to cover all passengers travelling through Western Sydney Airport from 26 October

The move marked a significant step in rolling out the digital entry process across Australian airports

Travellers are now required to complete the declaration before arriving at Western Sydney Airport

All passengers travelling through Western Sydney Airport are now required to complete the Australia Travel Declaration (ATD), following an expansion of the digital system that took effect on October 26, 2026.

The rollout brought Western Sydney Airport in line with other major Australian international airports already using the ATD system.

Australia opens its travel declaration system to all passengers at the Western Sydney Airport. Photo credit: Drazen_/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Previously available only to select travellers, the declaration is now mandatory for all incoming passengers using the facility, regardless of nationality or travel purpose.

What the Australia Travel Declaration requires

The ATD is a digital pre-arrival process that replaces older paper-based forms. Passengers must submit key personal, health, and customs-related information before they land in Australia.

The system is designed to streamline border processing and reduce congestion at arrival halls by allowing authorities to assess traveller information in advance.

Officials have emphasised that completing the declaration ahead of travel is essential, as failure to do so may cause delays at the border.

Travellers are advised to fill in the ATD as close to their departure date as possible, since some of the information required relates to their journey details.

Western Sydney Airport and Australia's border strategy

Western Sydney Airport, also known as the Nancy-Bird Walton Airport, is Australia's newest international gateway and is expected to begin commercial operations in 2026.

Its early adoption of the ATD system reflects a broader government strategy to build digital-first infrastructure into the airport's operations from the outset.

The Australian Border Force has been gradually expanding the ATD rollout since its initial introduction, with the aim of having all international airports fully integrated into the system ahead of the new airport's commercial launch.

Passengers travelling to Australia through Western Sydney Airport are encouraged to visit the official Australian Border Force or Home Affairs website to complete their declaration well before their scheduled flight.

Australia announces skills visa eligible occupations

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported that Australia had released its Core Skills Occupational List, which named 456 roles eligible for employer-sponsored migration.

The list spanned sectors including engineering, ICT, health services, education, and skilled trades such as carpentry and plumbing.

Immigration experts said workers whose jobs appeared on the list had a clear pathway if their employer was willing to sponsor them.

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Source: YEN.com.gh