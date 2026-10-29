Australia has opened a permanent residence pathway for nationals from 12 Pacific countries and Timor - Leste through the Pacific Engagement Visa

Applicants must satisfy four conditions just to enter the ballot, with further requirements awaiting those who are selected

The annual cap of 3,000 slots covers entire family units, not just the primary applicant

Australia has launched a ballot-based permanent residence pathway for nationals from 12 Pacific countries and Timor-Leste under the Pacific Engagement Visa, known formally as subclass 192, with up to 3,000 slots made available each year.

The programme is designed to deepen Australia's ties with its Pacific neighbours, and visa allocations are shaped by several factors, including a country's population size, the scale of its existing diaspora in Australia, current migration channels, projected demand, and the positions of participating governments.

Australia’s Pacific Engagement Visa offers nationals of 12 Pacific countries and Timor-Leste a ballot-based route to permanent residence. Image credit: SAEED KHAN, Karen Vardanian/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who can enter the Pacific Engagement visa ballot

Entry into the ballot is itself conditional. Prospective applicants must be aged between 18 and 45, hold a valid passport from one of the eligible countries, and have been born in a participating nation or have at least one parent who was. A registration fee of $25 is also required.

The 12 participating countries are the Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Palau, Papua New Guinea, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Timor-Leste, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu.

What happens after a successful ballot draw

Being drawn in the ballot does not guarantee a visa. Successful entrants face a second set of requirements before any grant can be made. Either the primary applicant or their spouse or partner must secure a formal, ongoing job offer in Australia. All applicants must also meet character, health, and basic English language standards.

Families can move through the process together. Partners and legally dependent children may be included in a single application, meaning a household can collectively pursue permanent residence on the strength of one ballot entry.

Importantly, the 3,000 annual cap covers all individuals within each application, including accompanying partners and children, rather than representing 3,000 primary applicants alone.

Australia shares how nationals of 12 countries can secure PR

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia had opened a residence pathway for citizens of Pacific island countries and Timor-Leste through the Pacific Engagement visa.

The visa gives successful applicants the right to live and work in Australia on a permanent basis.

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Source: YEN.com.gh