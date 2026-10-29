The Australian government published the application fee for the Pacific Engagement Visa (Subclass 192), open to citizens of 12 participating countries

Eligible applicants must first be selected through a PEV ballot and meet specific age and citizenship requirements before they can apply

The government noted that processing times for the new visa programme are not yet available and will be updated at a later date

Australia has officially shared how much citizens from 12 countries will need to pay to secure permanent residency through the Pacific Engagement Visa (Subclass 192), with fees starting from AUD 345.00, equivalent to approximately USD 220 as at 29 October 2026.

The Australian government shares how much qualified applicants will pay for its Pacific Engagement permanent stay visa. Image credit: hatman12/iStock, Matt Jelonek/Getty Images

Source: UGC

The Australian government published the fee structure and eligibility criteria for the visa programme, which is designed to offer a permanent stay pathway for nationals of qualifying Pacific nations.

Pacific Engagement Visa requirements

Before an applicant can even think about paying the fee, they must first clear a ballot process.

The Australian government outlined that prospective visa holders must be selected in the PEV ballot before they can submit an application. From there, they must apply online on or before the date specified in their official "Notification of Selection" letter.

Beyond the ballot, applicants must be citizens of one of the 12 participating countries and fall within a specific age range.

"You must be aged between 18 and 46 inclusive," the government stated in its published guidelines.

One area where the government has not yet provided clarity is how long applicants should expect to wait for a decision. Because the Subclass 192 is a newly introduced programme, no processing time estimates have been published.

"An indication of the processing times for this visa is not yet available as it is a new visa programme. We will update the estimated processing times for this visa at a later date. For general information on the variations in processing times, see Visa processing times," the Australian government wrote.

Australia announces skills visa eligible occupations

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported that Australia had released its Core Skills Occupational List, which named 456 roles eligible for employer-sponsored migration.

The list spanned sectors including engineering, ICT, health services, education, and skilled trades such as carpentry and plumbing.

Immigration experts said workers whose jobs appeared on the list had a clear pathway if their employer was willing to sponsor them.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh