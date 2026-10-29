Australia Announces Visa Fees for Qualified PE Permanent Residence Applicants
- The Australian government published the application fee for the Pacific Engagement Visa (Subclass 192), open to citizens of 12 participating countries
- Eligible applicants must first be selected through a PEV ballot and meet specific age and citizenship requirements before they can apply
- The government noted that processing times for the new visa programme are not yet available and will be updated at a later date
PAY ATTENTION: Mark YEN.com.gh as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
Australia has officially shared how much citizens from 12 countries will need to pay to secure permanent residency through the Pacific Engagement Visa (Subclass 192), with fees starting from AUD 345.00, equivalent to approximately USD 220 as at 29 October 2026.
The Australian government published the fee structure and eligibility criteria for the visa programme, which is designed to offer a permanent stay pathway for nationals of qualifying Pacific nations.
Pacific Engagement Visa requirements
Before an applicant can even think about paying the fee, they must first clear a ballot process.
The Australian government outlined that prospective visa holders must be selected in the PEV ballot before they can submit an application. From there, they must apply online on or before the date specified in their official "Notification of Selection" letter.
Beyond the ballot, applicants must be citizens of one of the 12 participating countries and fall within a specific age range.
"You must be aged between 18 and 46 inclusive," the government stated in its published guidelines.
One area where the government has not yet provided clarity is how long applicants should expect to wait for a decision. Because the Subclass 192 is a newly introduced programme, no processing time estimates have been published.
"An indication of the processing times for this visa is not yet available as it is a new visa programme. We will update the estimated processing times for this visa at a later date. For general information on the variations in processing times, see Visa processing times," the Australian government wrote.
Australia announces skills visa eligible occupations
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported that Australia had released its Core Skills Occupational List, which named 456 roles eligible for employer-sponsored migration.
The list spanned sectors including engineering, ICT, health services, education, and skilled trades such as carpentry and plumbing.
Immigration experts said workers whose jobs appeared on the list had a clear pathway if their employer was willing to sponsor them.
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh