Singapore's government released an official list of work-related activities that foreign nationals can carry out without obtaining a work pass

The exemptions span 11 categories, covering fields such as journalism, sports, entertainment, arbitration, and equipment installation

Foreigners must still satisfy specific qualifying conditions attached to each activity before engaging in any work in the country

Singapore's government has officially published a list of 11 work-related activities that foreign nationals are permitted to carry out in the country without first securing a work pass.

The exemptions apply under conditions specific to each category, and foreigners are required to confirm they satisfy all relevant requirements before undertaking any work during their visit.

Singapore lists 11 work pass-exempt activities for foreign nationals Image credit: Halfpoint Images/Getty Images

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11 work pass-exempt categories in Singapore

The activities covered under the exemption span a broad range of professional fields. Foreign professionals travelling to Singapore specifically to provide arbitration or mediation services qualify under the first category.

Foreigners may also participate as exhibitors at exhibitions, provided they meet the applicable qualifying conditions.

Foreign media practitioners are permitted to conduct journalism activities, including coverage of events and participation in press tours.

Foreigners who serve as judges of the Supreme Court are also potentially eligible under a separate exemption.

Foreign visitors involved in organising, promoting, or running junket operations at licensed casinos fall under the junket activities category. For the entertainment and film production sector, actors, models, directors, photographers, and film or technical crew members may work on approved projects without a work pass.

Skilled professionals providing commissioning or auditing services for new plants and equipment are covered under the plant and equipment services category. A related exemption also allows foreigners to install, dismantle, transfer, repair, or maintain machinery and equipment within the country.

Foreigners involved in organising or conducting workshops, conferences, seminars, gatherings, and talks qualify under the seminars and conferences exemption. Foreign sports professionals may compete, participate in sporting events, and attend training activities under the sports activities category. Finally, foreigners providing logistical support for visiting tour groups are covered under the tour facilitation exemption.

Conditions and compliance

While the exemptions remove the requirement to obtain a formal work pass, they do not grant unrestricted access to work in Singapore.

Each activity carries its own set of qualifying conditions, and foreigners must comply with Singapore's notification and duration rules relevant to their specific category before commencing any work.

Singapore names 8 new jobs foreigners can apply for

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Singapore had announced the addition of eight occupations to the country's Non-Traditional Source (NTS) Occupation List.

The announcement by Singapore's Ministry of Manpower (MOM) formed part of a broader set of foreign workforce policy updates presented under the Committee of Supply (COS) 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh