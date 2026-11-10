Fameye’s Son Grabs Attention With Grown-Up Look As New Birthday Photos Emerge

Ghanaian musician Fameye marked his son's birthday on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, with a touching post on Facebook

The singer shared new photos of his son that caught fans off guard with how noticeably the young boy has grown

Fameye's birthday post drew a wave of reactions from fans and followers who joined in celebrating his son's special day

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Ghanaian musician Fameye, born Peter Famiyeh Bozah, has set social media buzzing after sharing birthday photos of his son, Arvid Famiyeh Jnr, on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, giving fans a rare and heartwarming glimpse into his family life.

Fameye’s son grabs attention with his grown-up look as his new birthday photos emerge. Image credit: Fameye

Source: Facebook

The singer posted the photos on Facebook alongside a birthday message for his son, and it did not take long for the images to generate significant attention online.

Fameye's son looks all grown up

What stood out most for many followers was the visible transformation in the young boy's appearance.

For those who have watched from a distance through occasional family updates, seeing him looking so grown came as a pleasant surprise.

Several commenters could not hold back their excitement as they weighed in on the milestone.

Fameye is generally guarded when it comes to his personal life, making the birthday post feel especially meaningful to fans who rarely get such a private look at his world beyond the music.

The Facebook post showing Fameye's son's recent look is below.

Fameye's son's recent look sparks reactions

The post quickly became a talking point, drawing birthday wishes, prayers, and warm messages from followers across the country.

@Arafat Mohammed wrote:

"Your boy has become big ooo Peter 🎁🎁"

@Yaw Boakye-Yiadom commented:

"Is that Avid? he has grown beautifully"

@Fremah Theresah shared:

"Your son is so handsome, happy birthday to him 🎂🎂🎂God bless his new year 🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@father added:

"He is all grown now. Very handsome."

The birthday celebration offered a moment of joy for fans, reminding many that behind the stage and the music, Fameye is also a proud father marking the milestones of his child's life.

Fameye lands juicy ambassadorial deal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Fameye’s appointment as brand ambassador for Pizzaman Chickenman, announced at the chain’s Ring Road branch in Accra.

The partnership includes the launch of a GH₵150 GEN-Z package named after the singer’s latest release.

Fameye said he had hoped to work with the food brand for a long time before the deal was finalised. The company’s CEO attended the unveiling, where the musician was introduced as the face of the new package.

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Source: YEN.com.gh