A major explosion struck the Lapaz area of Accra, close to a major road, putting motorists, pedestrians and traders at risk

Ghana National Fire Service personnel arrived at the scene as residents and traders watched the situation unfold

Authorities have urged motorists and commuters to avoid the area and use alternative routes while emergency responders work

A major explosion has occurred at Lapaz in Accra, prompting emergency services to respond and authorities to urge the public to steer clear of the affected area.

Major Explosion Rocks Lapaz in Accra, Residents and Motorists Urged to Avoid Area

Source: UGC

The blast took place near a major road, raising immediate safety concerns for the many motorists, pedestrians and traders who frequent the busy district.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service were deployed to the scene shortly after the incident was reported.

Traders and bystanders in the vicinity were observed watching as emergency responders worked to manage the situation.

The area, known for its high volume of traffic and commercial activity, saw significant disruption following the blast.

The cause of the explosion has not yet been established. Information regarding casualties or structural damage in the surrounding area had also not been confirmed at the time of reporting.

Authorities have called on drivers and commuters to avoid Lapaz and its surrounding roads while emergency personnel attend to the incident.

Those travelling through Accra have been directed to seek alternative routes until the situation is brought under control.

The Ghana National Fire Service continues to manage the scene, and further details are expected as the response effort progresses.

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Source: YEN.com.gh