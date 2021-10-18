The Ghana police service has started an investigation to unravel issues about Shatta Wale's shooting

The police say the musician cannot be found in his home or the hospitals searched so far as of 10:30 p.m on Monday

The search for Shatta Wale continues, and the police have left contact numbers

The Ghana Police has mounted a search for Dancehall musician Shatta Wale following the viral reports that he was shot by unknown gunmen.

In a statement released by the police and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale cannot be found either in his house or in any hospital.

According to the statement, the police immediately started searching for the musician in his house but he was not found.

A team has searched and continues to search for the musician in all hospitals.

They have launched an investigation into the matter and would update the public when new development comes through.

In the meantime, contact numbers have been released to the public for anyone who knows Shatta Wale’s whereabouts to call.

