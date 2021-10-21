Ghanaian actress, TV3 presenter, and voice-over artiste Sika Osei has got married in a beautiful ceremony.

Sika Osei got married to her handsome fiance in a traditional marriage ceremony on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

Videos from the colourful ceremony have popped up showing some of the best scenes at the wedding.

Sika Osei has got married Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

In one of the videos which have been sighted on Instagram blog, Sweet Maame Adwoa, Sika Osei is dressed in a yellow-coloured kente dress as her bridesmaids matched her to the venue.

The presenter gave off some dance moves as she got the main wedding grounds with the team.

Later, she was spotted dressed in a white outfit and on the dancefloor with her partner.

Not much is known about Sika Osei's husband and the wedding in general but they are expected to hold a white wedding soon.

