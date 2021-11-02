Beautiful TV3 presenter, Sika Osei, and her husband, Sele, are currently honeymooning in South Africa after their star-studded wedding.

The cute couple glows so radiantly in the photos, and this gives a clear indication that the couple is already enjoying their marriage.

The couple went on a ride when Sika took the photos herself while her husband drove.

A collage of Sika Osei and husband. Photo credit: @officialsikaosei/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She wrote in the caption that theirs is a life of blue skies and loads of selfies, a sign of beauty and togetherness because no feuding couple could take selfies together.

officialsikaosei: “Nothing but blue skies in our future & loads of selfies Last slide : the usual mood when I force Sele to take pictures.”

Many people, including popular actress Nana Ama McBrown, have admired the photos and have wished Sika well.

iamamamcbrown: “ #BRIMM.’

_seunajayi: “The glow is different sha!”

iamrubydennis: “God bless your home Sika.”

yazmarine: “Lovebirds.”

eseyoma.s.w: “Beautiful enjoy this new chapter and many more blissful days months and years ahead.”

fabric_quarters: “he should prepare for more. God bless your union”

osei_kwamej: “Good living.”

afia_ayeiwaadenkyi: “Beautiful.”

aba_essel: “Beautiful people.”

aswardharuna: “Sikaaaaaaaaa you’re glowing girl.”

Sika Osei's glamourous wedding

Sika Osei, who is also a voice-over artist, and Sele Douglas climaxed their nuptials with a beautiful fairytale white wedding on Saturday, October 23.

The couple tied the knot in a traditional marriage on Thursday, October 21.

The official wedding ceremony took place at the Sandbox Beach Club, followed by a private reception at De-Icon in East Legon.

We published 6 beautiful videos from Sika's wedding which became the talk of town.

Source: Yen.com.gh