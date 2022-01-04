Minalyn, the girlfriend and baby mama of blogger Zionfelix has got fans praising her for a comment she passed about Erica's son for the blogger

She was commenting on a photo shared by Zionfelix in which he mentioned the names of both children

Mina did not call only her daughter a blessed child but also referred to her rival Erica's son as a blessed child

Her comment has touched the hearts of many people and they have praised and called her a mature woman

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Blogger Zionfelix’s girlfriend and baby mama, Minalyn, has touched the hearts of her fans following a comment she passed about her ‘rival’ Erica’s son.

Zionfelix had shared a photo of one of his two kids on Instagram and mentioned their names in the caption only for Mina to comment: “Blessed children”.

Her comment seems to have shocked her fans who did not expect that she would write that about her rival’s son due to the widely believed rumour that she attempted to snatch Zionfelix from her.

A collage of Zionfelix and two girlfriends. Photo credit: @ericus_kyem @zionfelixdotcom/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A screenshot of the photo and Mina's comment. Photo credit: @zionfelixdotcom/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Massive reactions to Mina’s comment

Mina’s comment has triggered massive reactions from fans with many of them calling her a mature woman.

Others simply prayed for her good heart and called on God to bless her.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

ajoa_adepabroni: “@minalyntouch h3333 Mina.”

kritlatifa: “Mina ur too matured God bless u sis.”

lamel_products: “@minalyntouch wow am even crying after seeing this comment..Godbless u more n may u never luck anithing on this earth..Amenn.”

evianadotcom: “@minalyntouch This is maturity.”

mhzz_vaney: “@minalyntouch woow you have earn my respect.”

gifty.debrah: “@minalyntouch sweetheart, you're simply the best. Keep it up.”

bangb.abg: “@minalyntouch Wise Woman Mina.”

gifty2840: “@minalyntouch Awww humble is your name....may you find peace and joy.”

herexcellency_adi: “@minalyntouch God Bless u.”

tetterley1: “@minalyntouch I love that. Keep it up sis. Happy New year to you.”

wear_me_thrifts: “@minalyntouch aw sis. God bless u.”

nanaakua895: “@minalyntouch Maturity.”

esther_banira_: “@minalyntouch my love for you just doubled.”

optimyscollections: “@minalyntouch Wow I love this.”

fosuakj: “@minalyntouch blessed woman.”

jennifexcollections: “@minalyntouch why did I tear up seeing this comment.”

A double blessing

In 2021, Zionfelix welcomed two children with his two baby mamas, Mina, and Erica, around the same time.

The blogger was overjoyed and called the situation a double blessing for him. In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Zionfelix indicated that the year 2021 has been his best ever because he has become a father for the first time.

He also thanked God for blessing him with a princess through Minalyn, as that was the very first time he was referred to as daddy.

An earlier video of their daughter published by YEN.com.gh shows how beautiful and hairy she is.

Source: YEN.com.gh