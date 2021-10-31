Erica Amoa, one of the two ladies who recently welcomed babies with blogger Zionfelix, has stepped out with their child.

Erica, who is based in Europe (Italy and the United Kingdom), announced the birth of a child the blogger in August.

The baby, a boy, was named Felix Adomako Jnr, right after his father.

In what can be described as little Felix's first appearance on social media, the mother has shared a photo of their outing.

The photo shows the little boy in a baby walker infront of his mother while she smiled and flaunted a ring on her finger.

