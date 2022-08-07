Daughter of Ghanaian fashion icon Nana Akua Addo, Ohemma Dokua, marks another milestone in her life as she turns a year older

She celebrates her birthday on August 7, 2022, and photos of the young fashion superstar are nothing but adorable

Many have thronged to the comment section of the post on Instagram to shower blessings and birthday wishes on Ohemma Dokua

Daughter of Ghanaian fashion icon Nana Akua Addo, Ohemma Dokua, celebrates her birthday on August 7, 2022, and photos of her are nothing but breathtaking.

Ohemma Dokua. Photo Source: @nanaakuaaddo

Source: Instagram

To mark her birthday, her mother took to her officially verified Instagram page, @nanaakuaaddo, to celebrate. She wished her and called her the light that the world needs. She then bestowed blessings on Ohemma as she turned a year older.

Happy Birthday My Precious OHEMMA DOKUA. YOU ARE THE LIGHT THE WORLD NEEDS . May The Hand Of GOD Continue To Rest Upon Your Life .May The Lord build a Wall Of consuming fire around you .

In the caption, she added that Ohemma Dokua is one person that brings so much magic into the lives of her family and those around her.

You Bring So much Magic into all Of Our lives . May The Universe BLESS You Beyond Our Dreams. We Love You So much xoxoxo

For her birthday shoot, she wore a pink tutu skirt with an orange top. She wore a pair of white sneakers to compliment her look.

Ohemma Dokua wore her black kinky natural hair with grace as it was styled in a huge puff. Her natural hair highlighted her overall look with her infectious smile making the photos heartwarming to watch.

Ohemma Dokua. Photo Source: @nanaakuaaddo

Source: Instagram

Ohemma is a true definition of African beauty as she rocks her natural hair effortlessly.

Her melanin skin glows like the morning sun as she looks elegant in her photos.

Many celebrate Ohemma Dokua on her special day

foodbankgh commented:

Happy Birthday, darling

emefawigs commented:

Happy birthday princess May the Lord build a wall of consuming fire around you

itz_fransisjoyzzz said:

Happy birthday princess❤️

afialinear said:

Happy birthday sis may God bless ur new age ♥️♥️

rosalindaoppong said:

Happy birthday Ohemaa Dokuaa❤️ we love you

iamclau_dia commented:

Happy birthday my fav princess..may God bless you for us❤️

bandsbowsandmore said:

Happy birthday dear…Myame nhyira wo❤️

aziznadia3 commented:

Happy birthday beautiful

Source: YEN.com.gh