Richard Nii Armah Quaye’s ex-wife, Joana Quaye, has taken further action against her husband after her unfavourable divorce settlement.

Joana Quaye Petitions Ghana Police to Take Drastic Action Against RNAQ Over Alleged Abuse

Source: Facebook

On January 20, 2026, the Accra High Court delivered a verdict in the divorce battle between the wealthy businessman, popularly known as RNAQ, and his ex-wife.

The fiercely debated High Court ruling saw Joana Quaye awarded a lump sum of GH₵300,000 as alimony, a one-third share of their house at Dansoman, two Jaguar FX cars, and GH₵5,000 monthly upkeep for their three children.

The award was far from what Joana, who had been married to RNAQ for 16 years and co-founded the company from which he built his fortune, had requested, which included GH₵50 million in compensation, along with other benefits.

Joana Quaye drags RNAQ to police

On April 14, 2026, lawyers for RNAQ’s ex-wife, Joana, wrote a letter to the Ghana Police Service to express concern over the slow pace of investigations into certain complaints she had made to the authorities.

The letter referred to an earlier formal complaint she logged against her ex-husband on December 9, 2025.

The earlier complaint alleged suffering of abuse at her husband’s hands for more than 11 years, which included alleged physical and emotional abuse, coercion, and much more.

Joana also claimed that at one point, RNAQ attempted to break down a bedroom door at their Dansoman residence forcibly.

Her lawyers requested that the police expedite investigations into the case to be able to resolve them.

Below is a Facebook post with the letter submitted by Joana Quaye’s lawyers to the police.

Source: YEN.com.gh