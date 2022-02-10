Kisa Gbekle has listed her top 10 Ghanaian actresses and actors whom she believes are the best in the country

The beautiful actress' names were without top names like Van Vicker, Salma Mumin, Yvonne Okoro, and others

Kisa recently trended on social media after spending over GHC60,000 to work on her body enhancement

Beautiful Ghanaian actress, Kisa Gbekle, has opened up about her favourite actors and actresses in the country.

Ghana can boast of lots of talented actors and actresses but everyone has got their favourites so as Kisa.

The actress, who doubles as a movie producer and a businesswoman had an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh.

Kisa, also known on social media as Ayigbe Toffee wasn't afraid when she was asked about her top 10 favourite actors and actresses.

Kisa Gbekle lists her top 10 Ghanaian actors and actresses; excludes Salma Mumin ( Photo credit: Instagram/Kisa Gbekle, Van Vicker, Jackie Appiah)

She was bold in mentioning their names leaving out the likes of Salma Mumnin, Kalsoume Sinare, Yvonne Okoro, Van Vicker, and others.

"Ghana has a lot of good actors but my best actors are Adjettey Anang, Majid Michel, Jeffrey Nortey, JOhn Dumleo, and Too Sweet Annan."

For her best actresses, she said, " Nana Ama McBrown, Roselyn Ngissah, Nadia Buari, Jackie Appiah, and Yvonne Nelson."

She has starred in movies such as Stand By Me, 8PM, Accra Runs, Accra Hustlers, and so on.

Kisa is also the executive producer and a host of The Business of Entertainment with Kisa.

