Former French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Ave, celebrated her new year on November 10, 2022

The Ambassador for Public Diplomacy in Africa was ushered into her 54th birthday with a surprise traditional drum performance

The traditional serenade was a gift to the French diplomat from her close friend, media mogul, Bola Ray

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Former French Ambassador, Her Excellency Anne Sophie Ave, is back in Ghana after a few months in France. The diplomat's return to Ghana coincides with her 54th birthday, and she received a memorable gift on her special day.

Bola Ray Serenades Anne Sophie Ave Photo Source: @bolarayofficial, @as.ave.

Source: Instagram

Serenaded The Ghanaian Way

According to a post she made on her verified Instagram, the French diplomat revealed she was woken up by the beautiful sounds of traditional Ghanaian drums. To her surprise, she met a couple of Ghanaian drummers and dancers who serenaded her with a breathtaking performance.

Anne Sophie revealed the spectacular performance was a gift from Ghanaian media personality and mogul Bola Ray. The popular television host had teamed up with her butler William James to plan the elegant surprise.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Sharing photos with the dance crew who rocked colourful Kente cloth, Anne Sophie Ave captioned her post;

What an amazing way to be woken up on your birthday with Ghanaian traditional drums and dance thank you so much @bolarayofficial for this amazing surprise ❤

And @derekdebutler_services for plotting this with him

Netizens Send Birthday Wishes To Anne Sophie Ave

Many flooded the comment section of the French diplomat with birthday wishes. Here are some comments sighted by YEN.com.gh.

anna_baiden

Happy birthday her excellency

sophiasoofire

Scorpio as well!! Wow!! Happy Birthday Queen!!

akosuah_jolly

You deserve it

gainwithusername._

Akosua Ghana papabi

aga_niba

Glorious birthday wishing you life .

afrimadecrafts_

Aww such joy, happy birthday, wish you many more happy moments

favour.beauty.908

Birthday blessings ma’am

nws_uponly

@as.ave get GH passport and become president u will win

Shatta Wale: Dancehall Star Gets Gifted Range Rover During Surprise Birthday Party

In other birthday news, Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale was gifted a Range Rover by an anonymous friend on his 38th birthday.

The self-proclaimed dancehall king received the red car during a surprise plush birthday party organized by his team and friends. The luxurious car stood out as Shatta's name replaced the customary Range Rover logo.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh