Nana Ama McBrown: Actress Wows Many With Beautiful Voice As She Sings For Diana Hamilton On Birthday, Video
- Popular Kumawood actress Nana Ama McBrown Mensah has charmed netizens with her adorable voice on social media
- She sang Diana Hamilton's 'Adom' while sending a belated birthday wish to the Gospel singer
- Many people have reacted to the video with many others advising Mrs McBrown Mensah to consider venturing into music
Celebrated Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has gotten many netizens enthused over her soothing voice.
On the birthday of popular Gospel musician Diana Hamilton, the Kumawood actress decided to celebrate her by singing one of her songs.
While enjoying some good food at a restaurant with media personality Stacey Amoateng, she decided to seize the opportunity to make the adorable video.
Stacey recorded Nana Ama McBrown while she made a belated happy birthday wish to Mrs Hamilton. She then sang Diana Hamilton's 'Adom' with her soothing voice.
Upon seeing the video, Diana Hamilton reshared it on her personal Instagram page to thank Mrs McBrown Mensah.
Thanking her, Mrs Hamilton wrote,
My sister @iamamamcbrown the love is deep wai . Thank you so much sis for making my birthday so special. Video credits to @stacyamoatenggh
Netizens react to Nana Ama McBrown singing for Diana Hamilton
gwen_addo said:
That’s so beautiful Nana. ❤️
ppsci28 said:
You have a nice voice Nana
patslin_shoehubgh remarked:
Why won't I love you when you ooze so much grace yourself ❤️❤️❤️
cary_sparkles stated:
You are a super star ⭐️. ..... I think you should consider music
serwaaakwei remarked:
Such a lovely voice ❤️
sikaba_bills remarked:
Wow wow wow wow wow!THIS IS BEAUTIFUL
bem.aakosua commented:
Wow wow lovely voice
eclita95 said:
Multitalented lady
Nana Ama McBrown: Fan Gets Dream Selfie With The Empress, Video Of Priceless Reaction Warms Hearts
YEN.com.gh previously reported that multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown stole the hearts of many Ghanaians after she made the dream of a young man a reality.
The young man was excited upon seeing the Empress on the streets as he took out his phone to request a selfie from her.
After taking the photos, she handed him his phone, and his reaction got many people screaming aww.
