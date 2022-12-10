Ghanaian-American filmmaker, Amartei Armar, has won the Red Sea Souk Production Award for his first feature film titled Vagabonds

He received the honour at the second edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Armar and his production team received a grant of $100,000 that will go towards the budget of the film.

Armar wrote and directed Vagabonds produced by Sébastien Hussenot and Yemoh Ike. The Twi and English language drama Vagabonds aims for a 2024 release, per 3news.

Where the Red Sea Film Festival was held

The second edition of the Red Sea Film Festival was held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, which aims to foster co-production, worldwide distribution, and new business prospects.

A total of $830,000 in cash prizes and $126,000 in-kind prizes were awarded to Saudi, Arab and African projects in the development and work-in-progress stages, said 3news.

Amartei Armar expresses gratitude

In an Instagram post, Armar expressed gratitude to the @redseafilm and Red Sea Souk jury, and organisers for the award.

''It was quite the emotional night for all of us, particularly @yemoh_ike and me who have spent the past six years working hard to prove that we have an artistic voice worth sharing with the world.

''This award and the funds that come with it are a show of incredible support from Saudi Arabia and the Middle Eastern world extending itself to African projects,'' portions of his post read.

